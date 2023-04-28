Annual financial statements approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB on 28 April 2023

English Lithuanian

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company) was held on 28 April 2023. The meeting has approved the audited consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2022, presented together with the consolidated annual report.

There were no changes in audited financial results compared to interim consolidated report for 12 months of 2022, which was announced on 24 February 2023.

The financial statements are attached.

We draw your attention that the financial statements are published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) – the document in zip format is attached.

Annual report, sustainability report and financial statements (without independent auditor’s report) are additionally provided in pdf format as a copy of published ESEF information.

Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 58 01

