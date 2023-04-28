Republic Bank Receives 2023 Community Impact Award

PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) (the “Company”), the parent company of Republic First Bank d/b/a Republic Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that the Bank has received a 2023 Community Impact Award from South Jersey Biz Magazine (“South Jersey Biz”).



The Community Impact Awards recognize businesses that go above and beyond as a helping hand in their community and personify what it means to be an upstanding corporate citizen. South Jersey Biz awarded organizations that are as dedicated to being good business partners as they are to being responsible, generous neighbors.

“Receiving the Community Impact Award is a testament to Republic Bank’s ongoing commitment to the communities we serve,” said Sharon Hammel, Executive Vice President, Chief Retail Officer, of the Bank. “Being recognized for initiatives like Money Zone, our free financial literacy program for schools, as well as our participation in the Future Bankers & Financial Professionals Camp, and our support of local nonprofit partners reinforces our commitment to a service-driven business philosophy. We share this honor with all our partners, customers, clients and fellow recipients, and would like to thank South Jersey Biz Magazine for the kind recognition. We look forward to continuing to positively impact the communities we operate in.”

About Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 34 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit myrepublicbank.com.

