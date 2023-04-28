Europe E-Bike Market Forecast Report 2023: A $58.85 Billion Market by 2028 Featuring Accell Group, Riese & Muller, Powabyke, QWIC, & Kalkhoff Werke

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe E-Bike Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe e-bike market size attained a value of USD 20.29 billion in 2022. Aided by the growing popularity of e-bikes and support of governments in the region, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 18.1% between 2023 and 2028, to reach a value of about USD 58.85 billion by 2028.

This report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the Europe e-bike market companies.



E-bike is a type of bicycle that has an electric motor attached to it which helps in the movement of the bicycle with or without the rider pedalling it. They help to cover a longer distance at a faster rate without the rider getting tired, which is increasing their demand from a number of consumers all across the globe. E-bikes are versatile and help manage travellers through uneven hills easily and also help keep up with the flow of traffic.



Beneficial features of e-bikes such as pedal power assistance, rechargeable batteries, and lightweight along with their appealing designs have increased their demand from a number of consumers in Europe. The availability of fully integrated e-bikes with high-quality materials is further driving their sale in the market. E-bikes are considered to be an easy and safe mode of travel, increasing its demand from consumers.



With increase in market players and e-bike production, e-bikes are becoming more affordable and accessible, further supporting the growth of the Europe e-bike market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand was further augmented as travellers were concerned and cautious about using public transportation for which e-bikes emerged as a preferred alternative. Rising popularity of e-MTB, and e-trekking, and other similar activities among both the youth and older generations in the region is another major factor helping in the growth of the market.



Rising environmental awareness among individuals is further encouraging the demand and use of e-bikes in Europe, particularly in countries such as Germany where there is a strong culture of biking as exercise. With pedal-assisted e-bikes, riders can choose to exercise and experience traditional cycling and also benefit from motor power if they get tired or need to cross longer distances. Availability of several e-bike models and a strong presence of several key players are encouraging the Europe e-bike market growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 113 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $25.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $58.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.1% Regions Covered Europe

Competitive Landscape

Accell Group

Riese & Muller GmbH

Powabyke UK Ltd

QWIC

Kalkhoff Werke GmbH

Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Type

Pedal Assisted

Throttle Assisted

Market Breakup by Drive Units

Mid-Drive Motors

Hub Motors

Market Breakup by Battery

Lithium Ion Battery

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Urban

Tracking

Cargo

MTB

Others

Market Break-up by Region

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Sweden

The Netherlands

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8lcsk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment