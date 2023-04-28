Regarding publication date of SC Novaturas audited annual financial statement as well as other information as foresight by Law on Securities

English Lithuanian

SC „Novaturas“ hereby informs that audited annual financial statements and other relevant information as foresight by Article 4 of the Law on Securities of Republic of Lithuania will be made public by 15 May 2023 (inclusive) instead of planned term until 30 April 2023. The postponed publication date was caused by longer than planned financial statement preparation and audit processes as well as Company’s efforts to ensure the quality of the financial information. The Company places all efforts to provide a comprehensive financial report as soon as possible, in all cases no later than the date stated above.

About the company

Novaturas Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays by plane to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours.

Vygantas Reifonas

CFO of AB Novaturas

+370 687 21603