Global Crepe Paper Market Size Is Anticipated to Reach Around $1.785 B by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 4.07% - Zion Market Research

Salt Lake City, UT, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Crepe Paper Market By Type (Decorative And Masking), By Application (Crafting & Decoration, Medical, Masking, Packaging, Cleaning, Medical, And Costumes & Theatre), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Crepe Paper Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.35 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1.785 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.07% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Crepe Paper? How big is the Crepe Paper Industry?

Crepe Paper Market Coverage & Overview:

The global crepe paper market size was worth around USD 1.35 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1.785 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 4.07% between 2023 and 2030.

The crepe paper industry refers to the producers and sellers of crepe paper or derived products. Crepe paper is a form of paper that exhibits a wrinkled or crinkled texture and is produced by making paper undergo a series of mechanical and chemical treatments. It has wide-scale applications ranging from packaging, crafting and decoration, masking, cleaning, medical, costumes, and theater. The crepe paper market is run by manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and customers and the main driving factor for the higher demand for crepe papers is an increasing demand from the packaging industry along with several other end-user verticals. During the forecast period, the industry players may have to come across certain challenges owing to the expected supply chain disruptions; however, the domestic demand for the products is projected to remain steady.

Global Crepe Paper Market: Growth Factors

The global crepe paper market is projected to grow owing to the increasing applications of the products in one of the fastest-growing sectors which is the automotive industry. Alongside this, the demand and application of crepe paper are growing equally in the electrical industry as well. In these sectors, paper is mostly used as masking material during painting or other processes. It is also used for electrical insulation. As the end-user verticals are growing, the crepe paper industry can also expect higher demand in the foreseeable future.

Additionally, the growing popularity of crepe paper for decoration and crafting purposes remains one of the leading applications of the packaging solution. As an extension of this application, crepe paper is used for crafting, gift wrapping, and party decorations. With the growing influence of social media culture and information availability, the do-it-yourself trend has taken the world by storm and has led to many people undertaking the production of handmade goods as hobbies or small-scale businesses leading to more demand for decorative items such as crepe paper.

Although the global crepe paper industry is expected to grow steadily, it may also come across several roadblocks during the forecast period. One key restraint may arise due to the industry being subject to regulations and standards related to aspects, such as quality, product safety, and environmental impact. Complying with these regulations can be a time-consuming and costly affair. Failure to meet these rules may result in severe financial loss or penalty. Furthermore, the limited edition of the product in certain industries greatly prohibits its expansion rate.

The growing expansion in emerging economies may provide excellent growth opportunities while the raw material price volatility could challenge market growth.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.35 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1.785 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.07% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Oji Holdings Corporation, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Mondi Group, Glatfelter, Cascades Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Nippon Paper Group Inc., Onyx Specialty Papers Inc., International Paper Company, Kruger Inc., Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd., Daio Paper Corporation, SCA Tissue North America LLC, Sino Forest Corporation, Twin Rivers Paper Company, Metsä Board Corporation, Stora Enso Oyj, Shandong Sun Paper Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd., Domtar Corporation, Sappi Limited, Hokuetsu Corporation, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Chenming Group, and Norske Skogindustrier ASA. Key Segment By Type, By Application, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Crepe Paper Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global crepe paper market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global market segments are decorative and masking. In 2022, the highest growth was observed in the decorative segment since it is one of the largest types of application of crepe paper. They are used extensively for party decorations, gift wrapping, and crafting. Alternatively, the masking paper has more applications in the painting and automotive industries where the paper is used as protecting surfaces during painting or other such applications. Moreover, decorative crepe paper is available in a wide variety of colors and patterns and hence appeals to a broader segment of consumers. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in 2020, the United States alone produced close to 90.3 million metric tons of wood and paper products.

Based on application, the global market segments are crafting & decoration, medical, masking, packaging, cleaning, medical, and costumes & theater. In 2022, the largest application of crepe paper was observed in the packaging segment since it is used to package a variety of products including electronics, food, and industrial goods. Crepe paper is further valued for its added advantages such as providing cushioning, protection, and support to fragile or delicate items during storage and transportation. As per rough calculations, producing 100 sheets of crepe paper with 20*26 inches dimension and weighing 17 grams per paper may require 1 kilogram of wood pulp.

The global Crepe Paper market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Decorative

Masking

By Application

Crafting & Decoration

Medical

Masking

Packaging

Cleaning

Medical

Costumes & Theatre

Crepe Paper Market By Type (Decorative and Masking), By Application (Crafting & Decoration, Medical, Masking, Packaging, Cleaning, Medical, and Costumes & Theatre), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Crepe Paper market include -

Oji Holdings Corporation

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Mondi Group

Glatfelter

Cascades Inc.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Nippon Paper Group Inc.

Onyx Specialty Papers Inc.

International Paper Company

Kruger Inc.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd.

Daio Paper Corporation

SCA Tissue North America LLC

Sino Forest Corporation

Twin Rivers Paper Company

Metsä Board Corporation

Stora Enso Oyj

Shandong Sun Paper Industry Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

Domtar Corporation

Sappi Limited

Hokuetsu Corporation

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Chenming Group

Norske Skogindustrier ASA.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to lead the global crepe paper market owing to the high adoption rate of these papers in the automotive and medical sectors. Along with this, the growing use of crepe paper for several decorative applications could be a leading cause of high CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative market for the industry players due to the rapidly rising population which means a larger consumer database. Furthermore, the growing rise of demand for aesthetically pleasing and handmade products has led to higher consumption of good-quality and visually-appealing crepe paper. In addition to this, the countries of India and China are ramping up their production rate of wood pulp which could indirectly lead to more production of crepe paper along with other forms of paper.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2023, Metsa Tissue, part of the Metsä Group, announced its investment in a new and advanced new tissue paper machine as a part of the company’s expansion plan

In November 2022, ICT France and Valmet jointly celebrated the completion of a 10-year partnership working toward the production of more than 15,000,000 km of tissue paper in the last 10 years

