Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) in Oncology Competitive Landscape Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights About 30+ Companies and 35+ Drugs

This "Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs) Competitive landscape, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 35+ drugs in ADCs. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, dosage, and dosing frequency. The report highlights the entire competitive landscape of both marketed and pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights

Detailed insights on 10+ ADCs that have achieved market authorization in the US since the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first ADC, MYLOTARG (gemtuzumab ozogamicin), in 2000 and future aspects of ADCs, which are still in the development stages - related to their current phase and upcoming events.

The introduction of ADCs into the market and the promising clinical results of more ADC prospects have increased industry interest in ADCs as a treatment strategy. Our report showcases an explication and analysis of top ADCs in revenue like KADCYLA, ADCETRIS, ENHERTU, TRODELVY, and others, which are currently ruling the market.

Breast and lung cancer are the top two cancers offering a wide patient pool to target, among which breast cancer has the highest prevalence. However, the lung cancer treatment space is more active with several mid to late-stage ADCs.

Daiichi and AstraZeneca plan to further broaden ENHERTU's application scope to expand its market scale - this clearly shows the growing interest of big pharma giants and small biotech companies in expanding their focus on ADCs, paving the way for a new age of targeted cancer treatment. In the report, we provide in-depth elucidations of key players portfolios, strategies, and forthcoming plans in the ADC landscape.

Seagen, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, ADC Therapeutics, and Abbvie are the leading players with the highest ADC clinical developments. Among the emerging key players, the hit combo Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca is actively involved in lung and breast cancer therapy with their top-drawer drug datopotamab deruxtecan, followed by others like Sanofi and AbbVie.

Company Profiles and Their Late-stage Drug Profiles



ADCs are complex therapeutics with unique pharmacokinetic profiles and mechanisms of action and resistance that are yet to be fully understood. Despite their vast potential to be 'magic missiles' in cancer, ADCs have presented a huge challenge to researchers, particularly around getting the formula to balance the three parts right.

With the continuous efforts by researchers in these fields, it is not difficult to envisage that future ADCs will show more surprises in targeted therapy in oncology and non-oncology indications.

The success of these third-generation drugs has grabbed the attention of top-notch companies in the ADCs development space. This segment of the report overlooks the pipeline and strategies adopted by various companies that are lively indulged in ADC development activities and provides deep insights into their early to late-stage products in this domain.



Owing to the growing prevalence and better overall survival rates, lung and breast cancer treatment spaces are the major target platform for ADC developers.



In-depth ADCs analysis: Assessment of Products

The report provides insights on the commercial assessment of drugs included, including collaboration, agreement, licensing, and acquisition - deals values trends. The report describes the sub-segmentation that provides company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration, and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.

Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Clinical Assessment of Products



The report comprises a comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, route of administration, dosage, and dosing frequency.

ADCs Report Assessment

ADCs Company Analysis

ADCs Therapeutic Assessment

ADCs Pipeline Assessment

ADCs Unmet Needs

ADCs Competitors Analysis

ADCs SWOT Analysis

Key Questions Answered

Which are the key leading companies engaged in the clinical development of ADCs?

What is the status of the ongoing clinical trials? How many emerging ADCs are currently in the early, middle, and late stages of development?

What are the key collaborations (industry-industry, industry-academia), mergers and acquisitions, and licensing activities related to developing ADCs as a therapy?

What strategies are adopted to overcome the safety concerns associated with first-generation ADCs - a major limitation of approved therapies?

What key designations have been granted to both emerging and approved ADCs and their benefits in ADC development?

What are the major influential factors that can either impede or enhance the clinical development of ADCs?

