India Logistics Market Report 2022: Market Scenario, Emerging Trends and Key Projections

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Logistics in India 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The most comprehensive, up-to-date information on the logistics sector in India.
The report will help you:
- Understand the market size of logistics sector at large, as well as segment-wise
- Analyse key trends, recent developments and their impact
- Learn about the initiatives and priority areas of the government
- Gather information on opportunities and investments in specific segments
- Gain outlook and projections till 2026-27
- Identify major stakeholders, their current initiatives and future plans
- Understand the changing technology, automation and digitisation requirements
The 2022 edition has six sections:
Section I: Market Scenario, Emerging Trends and Key Projections
- Sector Overview: Trends and Developments
- Investment Trends and Opportunities
- Technology and Automation: Trends and Requirements
- Key Projections (2022-23 to 2026-27)
- Future Outlook and Market Opportunities
Section II: Freight Movement: Recent Trends, Initiatives and Traffic Projections
- Railways
- Roads
- Ports, Coastal Shipping and IWT
- Air Cargo
Section III: Warehousing and Storage: Market Analysis, Trends, Plans and Opportunities
- Agricultural Warehousing
- Industrial Warehousing
- Silo Storage
- Liquid and Gas Storage
- Cold Chain, Cold Storage and Reefer Containers
Section IV: Logistics Infrastructure: Trends, Developments and Outlook
- Container Freight Stations (CFSs)/ Inland Container Depots (ICDs)
- Logistics Parks/Multi-modal Logistics Parks
- Free Trade Warehousing Zones
Section V: Supply Chain Management: Market Size, Initiatives and Projections
- Value Added Services: Packaging & Labeling and Inventory Management
- 3PL, 4PL and Reverse Logistics
- Express Logistics
- Freight Forwarding
Section VI: Demand from User Industries
- Key End User Industries - Food Processing, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Automobiles, E-commerce, Electronics, Chemicals, Textiles, Engineering Goods, Brick and Mortar Retail, Cement and Steel.
