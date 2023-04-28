The Flexible and Versatile Packaging Choice: Polypropylene Corrugated Takes Over

Westford, USA, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Polypropylene Corrugated Packaging market size is expected to reach USD 14.52 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period (2022−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing demand from the e-commerce industry, environment-friendly packaging, and cost-effectiveness are fueling the Market's growth.

Government Subsidies and Incentives to Promote the Use of Polypropylene Corrugated Packaging

At a global scale, several government initiatives are promoting the growth of polypropylene corrugated packaging. The European Union's Single-Use Plastics Directive aims to reduce the amount of plastic waste in the environment and encourages the use of more sustainable alternatives like polypropylene corrugated packaging.

The growing preference for lightweight and durable packaging materials and rising demand for customized packaging solutions that are both functional and visually appealing are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Polypropylene Honeycomb Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Polypropylene honeycomb type dominated the global market owing to its high strength-to-weight ratio. It is also lightweight and recyclable, which makes it an ideal choice for packaging applications. In addition, the report suggests that the growing demand from end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and construction, is also driving the growth of PP honeycomb packaging.

Consumer Goods is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the passenger car segment is the leading segment due to the demand for durable packaging. In addition, the increasing demand for lightweight and eco-friendly packaging solutions by the consumer goods industry, such as packaging for food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products has helped the market to grow.

Asia-Pacific are the leading Market for Using Clean Energy

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on clean energy and effective distribution of natural gasses. The rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, and growing population in countries such as China and India have led to a surge in demand for lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Indian government's initiatives, such as the 'Make in India' campaign, which aims to promote the manufacturing sector and increase the country's exports, are expected to drive the growth of the packaging industry in the region. Additionally, the Indian government has launched several schemes to promote the use of eco-friendly packaging materials, such as the 'Plastic Waste-Free India' campaign, which is expected to boost the demand for polypropylene corrugated packaging solutions in the country.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Polypropylene Corrugated Packaging Market "

Pages - 271

Tables - 67

Figures - 75

Polypropylene Corrugated Packaging Market Report Suggests:

The global market size is projected to grow by 14.52 billion by 2030 owing to growing demand from the e-commerce industry.

In terms of application, the consumer goods segment dominates due to the demand for durable packaging.

In terms of type, the polypropylene honeycomb type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its hi strength-to-weight ratio

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

Polypropylene Corrugated Packaging Market Segmentation:

The global Polypropylene Corrugated Packaging market report is segmented based on Product type, application, and region.

By Product Type

Boxes

Containers

Bins

Totes

Trays

Others

By Application

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Polypropylene Corrugated Packaging Market Major Company Profiles:

DS Smith

Inteplast Group

Mondi Group

Smurfit Kappa Group

Signode Industrial Group

Coroplast Fritz Müller GmbH & Co KG

Axxion Industries

Primex Plastics Corporation

Pinnacle Packaging Industries

Nilex Inc.

KARTON S.p.A.

JX Nippon ANCI Corporation

Yamakoh Industries

Röchling Group

Europac Group

Proline

Corex Plastics

Cartonplast Group

B & C Plastics

Dynaflex Private Limited.

