Bigbank’s Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 2023

Bigbank’s gross loan portfolio increased by 73 million euros to a record-high 1.4 billion euros (+5%) in Q1. The home loan portfolio grew by 22 million euros (+10%) to 246 million euros. The corporate loan portfolio increased by 40 million euros (+9%) to 513 million euros and the consumer loan portfolio grew by 12 million euros (+2%) to 674 million euros during the quarter. Compared to Q1 2022, the gross loan portfolio increased by 413 million euros (+41%).



The quality of the loan portfolio remained high in Q1. The share of loans over 90 days past due was just 1.4% at the reporting date.

The deposit portfolio grew even faster than the loan portfolio, increasing by 130 million euros (+10%) to 1.5 billion euros during the quarter. Customers’ interest in term deposits increased visibly and the term deposit portfolio grew by 99 million euros (+13%) to 840 million euros in Q1. The savings deposit portfolio increased by 31 million euros (+5%) to 658 million euros. Compared to Q1 2022, the deposit portfolio grew by 482 million euros (+47%).

Bigbank earned a net profit of 9.6 million euros in Q1 2023, which is 51% more than the 6.4 million euros earned in Q1 2022. Bigbank’s return on equity for Q1 2023 was 18.0%.

Profit before loss allowances and income tax for Q1 was 14.7 million euros. Expenses on credit loss allowances were 3.9 million euros. Although the loan portfolio grew significantly, expenses on credit loss allowances increased by 0.1 million euros (+4%) compared to Q1 2022.

Net interest income for Q1 grew by 3.4 million euros (+18%) year on year, rising to 22.5 million euros.

The Group’s investment property portfolio, which includes both agricultural land and commercial real estate, stood at 46.5 million euros at the end of the period. There were no changes in the investment property portfolio during the quarter.

Income statement, in thousands of euros Q1 2023 Q1 2022 3M 2023 3M 2022 Net interest income 22,519 19,120 22,519 19,120 Net fee and commission income 1,973 1,779 1,973 1,779 Net income (loss) on financial assets 572 -110 572 -110 Net other operating income -117 -92 -117 -92 Total net operating income 24,947 20,697 24,947 20,697 Salaries and associated charges -5,652 -4,927 -5,652 -4,927 Administrative expenses -3,523 -3,886 -3,523 -3,886 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -1,013 -881 -1,013 -881 Other gains (losses) 5 -10 5 -10 Total expenses -10,183 -9,704 -10,183 -9,704 Profit before loss allowances 14,764 10,993 14,764 10,993 Net loss allowances on loans and financial investments -3,909 -3,763 -3,909 -3,763 Profit before income tax 10,855 7,230 10,855 7,230 Income tax expense -1,113 -769 -1,113 -769 Profit for the period from continuing operations 9,742 6,461 9,742 6,461 Loss from discontinued operations -121 -77 -121 -77 Profit for the period 9,621 6,384 9,621 6,384





Statement of financial position, in thousands of euros 31 March 2023 31 Dec

2022 31 March 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 259,014 173,447 124,497 Debt securities at FVOCI 18,531 19,213 42,588 Loans to customers 1,422,702 1,349,811 1,005,047 Other assets 104,425 103,918 97,642 Total assets 1,804,672 1,646,389 1,269,774 Customer deposits and loans received 1,507,115 1,376,934 1,052,341 Subordinated notes 62,908 40,113 15,216 Other liabilities 17,450 15,912 16,261 Total liabilities 1,587,473 1,432,959 1,083,818 Equity 217,199 213,430 185,956 Total liabilities and equity 1,804,672 1,646,389 1,269,774

Commentary by Martin Länts, chairman of the management board of Bigbank AS:

“Based on the first quarter, all is well with Bigbank’s financial results and the growth in our loan and deposit portfolios. We are pleased that we have been able to be a good partner for many home buyers as well as corporate customers starting new projects. Despite the uncertain external environment and the continuing rise in interest rates, we do not see an increase in the number of debtors or a decrease in loan volumes. At the end of last year, we started issuing VISA credit cards, which have been well received by consumers, and as Bigbank has been a market leader in paying fair deposit rates, the volume of our term deposits has been growing steadily.

The bank’s successful performance has been supported by the 42.7 million euros of additional capital raised through our three bond issues over the last two quarters. We are deeply grateful to all investors for their trust and expect to sustain growth that exceeds the market average.”

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu) is an Estonian capital-based bank specialising in loans and deposits for private and business customers. In addition to operations in Estonia, the bank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and offers its products on a cross-border basis in Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands. Bigbank’s total assets exceed 1.5 billion euros.

