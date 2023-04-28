Hepsor AS 2022 audited annual report

English Estonian

The Management Board of Hepsor AS has prepared the audited annual report for 2022. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 15 February 2023, there are no material differences in the audited report.

The consolidated sales revenue of Hepsor for the 2022 financial year amounted to 12.9 million euros and the net profit was 1.3 million euros.

In 2022, the Group completed three residential and three commercial property projects. The sales revenue for the financial year has been mainly generated from the sale of completed residential development projects. As of the end of 2022, we have handed over 45 apartments to home buyers in Latvia, including 26 apartments in the 4b Strēlnieku, 18 apartments in the 9 Baložu and 1 apartment in the 24 Āgenskalna development projects, and 40 apartments in the Paevälja Hoovimajade development project in Estonia. The sale of 76 apartments and 1,487 sqm of commercial space in the Priisle Kodu development project is not reflected in the Group’s sales revenue as the result of the project is recorded using equity method of accounting. In total, we handed over 161 new homes to home buyers in Estonia and Latvia in 2022.

At the end of the year, we handed over the Büroo113 commercial premises to a modern clinic using an innovative concept. This is the first time that green solutions (geothermal heating and cooling, rainwater use, energy-efficient architecture, excellent indoor climate, solar energy, etc.) have been applied in a city centre high-rise. In Riga, a stock office type commercial building was completed at 30 Ulbrokas 3,645 sqm of which are fully covered with lease agreements.

In total, we added approximately 171 apartments to our development portfolio in 2022, including 40 in Riga and 131 in Tallinn. Approximately 60 new apartments will be built on the 12 Manufaktuuri property in the Manufaktuuri Quarter together with our long-term cooperation partner Tolaram Grupp. We started the construction of the Lilleküla Kodud development project with 26 apartments already in December 2022. Up to 45 new homes can be built on the properties purchased at 1a Alvari and 5 Alvari. In Latvia, a property was added on Jūrmala Gatve, where we are planning to build an energy class A three-storey residential building with 40 new homes.

Consolidated statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,754 10,889 Trade and other receivables 1,731 652 Current loan receivables 0 2,388 Inventories 69,760 37,237 Total current assets 75,245 51,166 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 232 229 Intangible assets 7 0 Financial investments 2 402 Investments in associates 1,086 0 Non-current loan receivables 1,766 3,408 Other non-current receivables 30 140 Total non-current assets 3,123 4,179 Total assets 78,368 55,345 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 22,565 5,501 Current lease liabilities 46 123 Trade and other payables and prepayments 7,061 6,703 Total current liabilities 29,672 12,327 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 26,015 22,862 Non-current lease liabilities 68 66 Other non-current liabilities 2,290 1,053 Total non-current liabilities 28,373 23,981 Total liabilities 58,045 36,308 Equity Share capital 3,855 3,855 Share premium 8,917 8,917 Retained earnings 7,551 6,265 Total equity 20,323 19,037 incl. total equity attributable to owners of the parent 19,866 18,904 incl. non-controlling interest 457 133 Total liabilities and equity 78,368 55,345





Consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income

in thousands of euros 2022 2021 Revenue 12,870 14,961 Cost of sales (-) -11,096 -11,902 Gross profit 1,774 3,059 Marketing expenses (-) -446 -271 Administrative expenses (-) -1,095 -942 Other operating income 70 83 Other operating expenses (-) -68 -49 Operating profit (-loss) of the year 235 1,880 Financial income 1,889 321 Financial expenses (-) -787 -512 Profit before tax 1,337 1,689 Current income tax -6 -16 Deferred income tax 0 60 Net profit for the year 1,331 1,733 Attributable to owners of the parent 1,396 -22 Non-controlling interest -65 1,755 Other comprehensive income (-loss) Changes related to change of ownership -26 70 Change in value of embedded derivatives with minority shareholders 10 -1,815 Other comprehensive income (-loss) for the period -16 -1,745 Attributable to owners of the parent -434 68 Non-controlling interest 418 -1,813 Comprehensive income (-loss) for the period 1,315 -12 Attributable to owners of the parent 962 46 Non-controlling interest 353 -58 Earnings per share Basic (euros per share) 0.36 -0.01 Diluted (euros per share) 0.36 -0.01



The consolidated anual report 2022 of Hepsor AS has been attached to the current release and will be made available on Hepsor's webpage hepsor.ee/en/for-investors/stock/information-materials/ .



The annual report will be presented for approval to the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Henri Laks

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5693 9114

e-mail: henri@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia. Over the last twelve years Hepsor has developed more than 1,500 homes and 32,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor has been the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 26 development projects with a total sellable space of 176,000 m2.

