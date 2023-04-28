Food Certification Global Market is Projected to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030: Rise in Prominence of Blockchain Technology in the Food Supply Chain Drives Growth

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Certification - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Food Certification estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

ISO 22000, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the BRC segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Food Certification market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

ALS Ltd.

AsureQuality

Bureau Veritas SA

Dekra SE

DNV GL Group

Intertek Group PLC

Kiwa Sverige

Lloyd's Register Group Limited

SGS SA

Tuv Sud AG

UL LLC (Underwriters Laboratories)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 323 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Food Certification - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Evolving Age of Food Safety Across the Food Supply Chain

Growing Importance of Food Certification

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Prominence of Blockchain Technology in the Food Supply Chain

Certification Protocol for 'Raised Without Antibiotics'

Emphasis Grows on Testing Food at Production and Processing Level

Food Safety System Certification 22000 Gains Importance

Organic Food Certification Scenario

Quality Assurance International Introduces certification mark for Organic Products

Good Manufacturing Practices Emphasis the Need for Food Certification

Clean Labelling of Non-GMO Products and the Need for Certification

Certified Food Ingredients Become Essential to Establish Food safety

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

