Food Certification Global Market is Projected to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030: Rise in Prominence of Blockchain Technology in the Food Supply Chain Drives Growth

The global market for Food Certification estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
ISO 22000, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the BRC segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Food Certification market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
