Bahrain Facility Management (Hard Services and Soft Services) Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028 - Focus on Property, Cleaning, Security, Support, Catering & Others

Bahrain Facility Management market is anticipated to register robust growth to 2028



Bahrain is known for its oil & gas sector. With the increase in technology and Electric Vehicles being the trend in the market, Bahrain is reducing reliance on oil & gas and expanding to other sectors. In order to keep themselves aligned with the latest happenings around the world, the country launched Bahrain Vision 2030 in 2008 so that the country could diversify its economy and can generate revenue from other sectors such as finance and tourism.

Facilities management is important because it is responsible for maintaining the physical structure of buildings and their assets. Properly maintained assets, systems, and devices extend their lifecycles. This means businesses pay less for emergency repairs and expensive equipment replacements and more revenue. Facility Management is used by all sectors, whether it is residential, commercial, or industrial.



Bahrain Vision 2030 is propelling growth



As Bahrain is gearing up for its Vision 2030, the country is seeing opportunities growing in non-oil sectors and are looking forward to increasing its revenue from the tourism, industrial and commercial sector.



Bahrain is looking to spend more than USD1 billion for the exhibition & convention center and expansion of Bahrain airport with other projects in line. These projects are expected to increase the tourism sector in the country.



Bahrain plans to create 5 new cities, which also increases the total land size to 60%. With the new infrastructure to be built from scratch, the facility management market is expected to grow to new heights once the 5 cities shall be ready.



Latest Trends in Bahrain Facility Management Market



The country has witnessed a variety of developmental activities supporting the need for integrated facility management services. For example, the Nabisare water station in Bahrain completed construction work in January 2021. The company has worked with various FM providers to complete the project.

The Nass Contracting company built all of the station's facilities and equipped them with the latest mechanical, electrical, control, and communication equipment. Meanwhile, Ahmed Mansoor Al-Aali (AMA Group) covered the upper reservoir and installed the project's solar panels. This project is expected to propel integrated facility management marketing in the country.



The upcoming metro rail project in the country is also driving the market forward. The project is entering the tender stage and represents the first phase of the government's plans to develop a 109km rail-based urban transit network. The metro project is divided into 4 phases, thus giving the facility management market a boost.



The increased cost of maintenance



With time, every service either requires replacement or maintenance. If maintenance is not done by a supervised technician who has the knowledge how of every piece of equipment or service,

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Bahrain Facility Management market.

G4S Bahrain

CBRE Bahrain WLL

ASF Facility Management

Royal Ambassador Property and Facility Management Co

Metropolitan Holding Co W.L.L.

Almoayyed Contracting Group

Gems industrial services W.L.L.

Elite Facility Management Co.

EFS Facilities Services Bahrain W.L.L.

Iris Property Management W.L.L.

Price Point Analysis (Cost of Spending in Bahrain)

Plumbing

Painting

AC Service

Electrical Service

Pest Control

Masonry Service

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Historical Evolution of Regulation

Current Guidelines

Licensing / Certification Requirements

Report Scope:



Bahrain Facility Management Market, By Service:

Property

Cleaning

Security

Support

Catering

Others

Bahrain Facility Management Market, By Type:

Hard Services

Soft Services

Bahrain Facility Management Market, By Industry:

Organized

Unorganized

Bahrain Facility Management Market, By End User:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Public Sector

Bahrain Facility Management Market, By Sectors:

Education

Healthcare

Real Estate

Banking

Hospitality

Housing

Others

Bahrain Facility Management Market, By Region:

Manama

Muharraq

Northern

Southern

