Global Biomethane Market Size/Share Estimated to Hit USD 3.88 Billion By 2032, at 5.8% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Biomethane Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Feedstock (Organic household Waste, Animal Manure, Energy Crops, Agriculture Waste, Sewage sludge, Industrial food processing waste, and Others); By Application; By Production Method; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global biomethane market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 2.21 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 3.88 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of around 5.8% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Biomethane? How Big is Biomethane Industry?

Overview

Biomethane presents an alternative to natural gas as it is a complete chemical substitute (CH 4 ). With the ability to seamlessly integrate into gas transport and distribution networks, it's a renewable source that can power domestic and industrial heating, electricity production, and motor vehicles.

The market is growing rapidly, driven by increasing demand for renewable energy and government policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Europe is currently the largest market for biomethane. The biomethane market sales are expected to grow as more countries adopt policies to promote renewable energy and reduce their carbon footprint.

Request Sample Copy of Biomethane Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biomethane-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report Covers:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

AB Holding Amersco Corp.

Biogas Products

CNG Services

ETW Energietechnik

EnviTec Biogas

Future Biogas

Gastric Inc.

Gazania

JV Energen

MagneGas Corp.

ORBITAL.

PlanET Biogas Global

RENERGON International

StormFisher

SoCalGas Corp.

Schmack Carbotech

SGN PLC

VERBIO

WELTEC Biopower

To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biomethane-market/request-for-sample

Prominent Drivers of the Market

Increasing demand for renewable energy: The rising demand for renewable energy sources is one of the primary drivers of the market. This biomethane market trend has accelerated the need for energy plants that generate biomethane, a clean and sustainable form of energy.

The rising demand for renewable energy sources is one of the primary drivers of the market. This biomethane market trend has accelerated the need for energy plants that generate biomethane, a clean and sustainable form of energy. Partnerships and plant development: The biomethane market key players are focusing on partnerships and the development of plants to meet the increasing demand for biomethane. For example, AstraZeneca is collaborating with the clean energy firm Future Biogas to produce bio-methane instead of natural gas to provide heat and power for AstraZeneca's UK locations.

The biomethane market key players are focusing on partnerships and the development of plants to meet the increasing demand for biomethane. For example, AstraZeneca is collaborating with the clean energy firm Future Biogas to produce bio-methane instead of natural gas to provide heat and power for AstraZeneca's UK locations. Growing capacity for renewable energy: According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the capacity for renewable energy is predicted to grow by more than 8% in 2022, totaling over 320 GW. This growth in renewable energy capacity is expected to drive the biomethane market growth.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the capacity for renewable energy is predicted to grow by more than 8% in 2022, totaling over 320 GW. This growth in renewable energy capacity is expected to drive the biomethane market growth. Increasing demand for natural products: The demand for natural products is increasing, driving the market's growth. Biomethane is a natural product that can be generated from various organic waste sources, making it an attractive option for consumers looking for sustainable and natural products.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biomethane-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Top Report Findings

Rise in the usage of online applications and the need to protect sensitive private data for security.

The market is primarily segmented based on feedstock, application, production method, and region.

In 2022, the Europe region led the global market.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Government Policies and Incentives: Developing biomethane plants highly depends on favorable government policies and incentives. In many countries, governments offer subsidies, tax credits, and other financial incentives to encourage the development of biomethane production. This has led to an expansion in the biomethane market size.

Developing biomethane plants highly depends on favorable government policies and incentives. In many countries, governments offer subsidies, tax credits, and other financial incentives to encourage the development of biomethane production. This has led to an expansion in the biomethane market size. Growing Demand for Renewable Energy: With the increasing awareness of environmental issues and the push towards sustainability, there has been a growing demand for renewable energy sources, including biomethane. Biomethane is a renewable energy from organic waste, such as agricultural, municipal solid, and wastewater.

With the increasing awareness of environmental issues and the push towards sustainability, there has been a growing demand for renewable energy sources, including biomethane. Biomethane is a renewable energy from organic waste, such as agricultural, municipal solid, and wastewater. Technological Advancements: The biomethane production process continually improves, making it more efficient and cost-effective. Using new and innovative technologies has led to the development of new biomethane production methods, such as anaerobic digestion, gasification, and pyrolysis.

The biomethane production process continually improves, making it more efficient and cost-effective. Using new and innovative technologies has led to the development of new biomethane production methods, such as anaerobic digestion, gasification, and pyrolysis. Increased Focus on Waste Management: The increasing volume of waste generated worldwide has led to a greater focus on waste management, including using biomethane production to manage organic waste. With biomethane production technologies, organic waste that would otherwise be disposed of in landfills can be turned into a valuable energy source.

Segmental Analysis

According to industry forecasts, the power generation sector is poised to register the swiftest growth rate

By application outlook and the biomethane market segmentation, the power generation sector has attained a significant market share, primarily due to the escalating demand for home electric grid networks that cater to diverse requirements such as cooking and water heating. With the rapid pace of urbanization, the residential construction sector has also witnessed an upswing, further driving the expansion of this segment.

In 2022, the organic household waste segment emerged as the market leader with the highest share

Organic household waste encompasses biowaste, municipal, sewage, agricultural, and other similar categories. With its widespread availability globally, organic household waste has emerged as the market leader, holding the largest share. The biodegradation of organic matter, a crucial natural phenomenon in both land and marine habitats, further underscores the environmental significance of this category.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biomethane-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Biomethane Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 3.88 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 2.33 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.8% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players AB Holding SPA, Amersco Corp., Biogas Products Ltd., CNG Services Ltd., ETW Energietechnik GmbH, EnviTec Biogas AG, Future Biogas Ltd., Gastric Inc., Gazania Ltd., JV Energen Inc., MagneGas Corp., ORBITAL Inc., PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, RENERGON International AG, StormFisher, SoCalGas Corp., Schmack Carbotech GmbH, SGN PLC, VERBIO GmbH, and WELTEC Biopower GmbH Segments Covered By Feedstock, By Application, By Production Method, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Europe: The biomethane market demand in Europe region is intrinsically linked to the expansion of industries and the pace of urbanization. A noteworthy development in the biogas sector in Europe is the surging government backing and investments in this technology, which is poised to fuel market growth throughout the forecast period.

North America: North America is at the forefront of cutting-edge waste treatment technologies, making it the second-largest market for biogas plants. Large-scale businesses predominantly feature wastewater biogas plants that process massive volumes of wastewater from one to several hundred million gallons per day.

Browse the Detail Report “Biomethane Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Feedstock (Organic household Waste, Animal Manure, Energy Crops, Agriculture Waste, Sewage sludge, Industrial food processing waste, and Others); By Application; By Production Method; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biomethane-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

BayoTech and IBMS Group have partnered to launch the UK's inaugural renewable hydrogen production using biomethane derived from food waste as fuel in May 2021. As part of this initiative, 1,000 kg of renewable hydrogen will be generated daily and utilized to refuel zero-emission cars in the Surrey and London regions of the United Kingdom.

Repsol, a Spanish fuel company, announced an industrial-scale biogas project in June 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is biomethane?

What are the key drivers of the market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market?

What are the recent developments that took place in the market?

What factors are responsible for the growth of the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the biomethane market report based on feedstock, application, production method, and region:

By Feedstock Outlook

Organic household Waste

Animal Manure

Energy Crops

Agriculture Waste

Sewage sludge

Industrial food processing waste

Others

By Application Outlook

Automotive

Power Generation

Others

By Production Method Outlook

Fermentation

Anaerobic Digestion

Gasification

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

Milking Robots Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/milking-robots-market

Laptop Accessories Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/laptop-accessories-market

Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/dedicated-outdoor-air-systems-doas-market

Copper Clad Laminates Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/copper-clad-laminates-market

Bedroom Linen Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/bedroom-linen-market

Zero-Touch Provisioning Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/zero-touch-provisioning-market

Torpedo Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/torpedo-market

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/thermoplastic-vulcanizates-market

Population Screening Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/population-screening-market

Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-gelatin-market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter