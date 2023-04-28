Disposable Endoscopes Market projected to achieve a valuation of US$ 8.9 Bn by 2032, At CAGR 17.2%

New York, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disposable endoscopes market size is expected to be worth around USD 8.9 billion by 2032 from USD 1.9 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

The disposable endoscopes market refers to the global industry for endoscopes designed for single use and then discarded. They are medical devices used to visualize inside organs & tissues of humans, both therapeutically and diagnostically - particularly in gastroenterology, pulmonology, gynecology, and urology. Disposable endoscopes offer several advantages over reusable ones like reduced risk of cross-contamination/infection, convenience, and cost efficiency; plus, they're great in emergencies or remote locations where access to traditional endoscopes may be limited.

Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Disposable Endoscopes Market sample report at https://market.us/report/disposable-endoscopes-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By application, the bronchoscopy segment dominated the largest market share in application type analysis and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022.

dominated the largest market share in application type analysis and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. By end-user, the hospital's segment dominated the largest market share.

dominated the largest market share. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 43.7% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . APAC is expected to grow at a greater pace owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of disposable endoscopes and rising healthcare expenditure.



Factors affecting the growth of the disposable endoscopes industry

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the Disposable Endoscopes industry. Some of these factors include:

Advancements in Endoscope Technology : Technological advances in endoscope technology are leading to the development of more efficient and versatile disposable endoscopes, prompting an increasing demand for them.

: Technological advances in endoscope technology are leading to the development of more efficient and versatile disposable endoscopes, prompting an increasing demand for them. Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures : Disposable endoscopes are increasingly being used in minimally invasive surgeries due to their superior visualization, reduced pain intensity, and speedier recovery time - ultimately fuelling the growth of this industry.

: Disposable endoscopes are increasingly being used in minimally invasive surgeries due to their superior visualization, reduced pain intensity, and speedier recovery time - ultimately fuelling the growth of this industry. Rising Concerns Over Infection Control : Healthcare-associated infections remain a serious problem, and the use of disposable endoscopes can reduce the risk of transmission of infection, thus driving up demand for them.

: Healthcare-associated infections remain a serious problem, and the use of disposable endoscopes can reduce the risk of transmission of infection, thus driving up demand for them. Need for Cost-Effective Solutions : Disposable endoscopes are more cost-effective than reusable versions since they do not need to be cleaned, disinfected, or sterilized after each procedure. This simplifies the process and lowers overall procedure costs.

: Disposable endoscopes are more cost-effective than reusable versions since they do not need to be cleaned, disinfected, or sterilized after each procedure. This simplifies the process and lowers overall procedure costs. Aging Population: As the elderly population requires more diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, endoscopes - particularly disposable ones - have never been in greater demand.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/disposable-endoscopes-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Global Disposable Endoscopes Market

As they lower the danger of infections and cross-contamination associated with reused endoscopes, disposable endoscope demand is rising. Due to the requirement for stringent infection control measures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for single-use endoscopes has increased even more. The technology utilized in disposable endoscopes has significantly improved, resulting in better visualization, image quality, and ergonomics. The whole patient experience has improved along with procedure efficiency and accuracy. Endoscopic operations are in greater demand as a result of the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal illnesses like colon cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and gastrointestinal bleeding. For these treatments, disposable endoscopes offer a convenient and economical solution. Both patients and healthcare workers are becoming more aware of the significance of infection management and prevention. As opposed to reusable endoscopes, which carry a danger of contamination and infection, disposable endoscopes are a safer choice.

Market Growth

The rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, increasing concerns over infection control, and the need for cost-effective solutions are some of the primary factors driving growth in the disposable endoscopes market. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has further spurred the adoption of these devices due to manufacturers' focus on product innovation and development along with favorable government initiatives and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure are expected to further fuel global disposable endoscopes market growth over the coming years.

Regional Analysis

North America is estimated to be the most dominant market in the disposable endoscopes market, with the largest market share of 43.7% in 2022. North America's rising prevalence of cancer and gastrointestinal disorders combined with an expanding population are expected to fuel regional growth in this market. Furthermore, advanced technologies, well-developed infrastructure, and growing awareness about minimally invasive surgeries will all be factors driving demand in this region.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 1.9 billion Market Size (2032) USD 8.9 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 17.2% North America Revenue Share 43.7% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Disposable endoscopes have seen a meteoric rise in popularity due to the growing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and respiratory problems. These instruments enable doctors to diagnose and treat illnesses more quickly while decreasing the potential spread of infection. Disposable endoscopes feature high-definition (HD) cameras, 3D imaging technology, and robotic-assisted endoscopy for added convenience. Disposable endoscopes have become more and more popular due to the growing need for minimally invasive surgeries. Compared to open procedures, they offer patients less pain, quicker healing times, and lower healthcare expenses. Governments around the world are taking initiatives to enhance healthcare services and reduce chronic illness burdens; this has spurred market expansion and raised the demand for disposable endoscopes.

Market Restraints

Disposable endoscopes have a finite lifespan and should only be used once, increasing the cost of healthcare services while creating unnecessary waste. Furthermore, disposable endoscopes may not be as accessible as their reusable counterparts in certain areas such as developing countries; this may restrict their adoption and usage there. Furthermore, certain procedures necessitate using more advanced endoscopes which are not yet offered in disposable form; thus restricting their use during certain diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

Market Opportunities

Companies have an unprecedented chance to expand their operations into emerging markets like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. These regions boast growing populations with an increasing need for healthcare services - creating a large potential market for disposable endoscopes. Due to rapid advancements in endoscope technology, companies can develop more advanced and innovative disposable endoscopes which could improve diagnostic accuracy and efficiency during therapeutic procedures, further driving disposable endoscope adoption throughout this sector. With an ever-intensifying focus on infection control in healthcare facilities, there is now a rising demand for disposable medical devices such as endoscopes. This presents companies with an opportunity to design more advanced and dependable disposable endoscopes that can help reduce the risk of transmission of infection.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us - Purchase This Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=100571

Report Segmentation of the Disposable Endoscopes Market

Application Insight

Bronchoscopy accounted for the largest market share in 2022 at over 33.8%. It is expected that this will continue to rise through the forecast period. Due to an increasing prevalence of lung disorders and the widespread adoption of minimally invasive bronchoscope procedures, this segment is on the rise. Furthermore, asthma, COPD, acute lower respiratory tract infections, tuberculosis, and lung cancer are some of the leading causes of severe acute illnesses and deaths worldwide; according to WHO 65 million individuals were suffering from COPD and 334 million suffer from asthma worldwide in 2017.

End-User Insight

The hospital segment holds the top spot in the global market for 2022 and contributed a 48.5% market share. The rise of endoscopic hospitals worldwide, both in developed and developing countries, is driving the growth of this segment. Furthermore, increased awareness about infection risks associated with reusable endoscopic devices is expected to encourage hospitals to switch over to disposable items. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies and high product preferences among patients undergoing endoscopic procedures will continue to drive the market demand for disposable instruments.

Recent Development of the Disposable Endoscopes Market

In January 2021- Olympus Corporation Acquired Quest Innovations B.V. The acquisition enabled Olympus to strengthen its surgical endoscopy capabilities & incorporate Quest’s advanced FIS capabilities into its comprehensive medical imaging portfolio.

Olympus Corporation Acquired Quest Innovations B.V. The acquisition enabled Olympus to strengthen its surgical endoscopy capabilities & incorporate Quest’s advanced FIS capabilities into its comprehensive medical imaging portfolio. In March 2022- Zsquare raised US$ 15 Mn in a financing round headed by private equity firm Chartered Group for launching its single-use ENT endoscope.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 - download a sample report at https://market.us/report/disposable-endoscopes-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

Based on the Application

Bronchoscopy

Urologic Endoscopy

ENT Endoscopy

Arthroscopy

Other Applications

Based on End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Major players are engaged in strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and product launches to strengthen their market position and diversify their offerings. In 2020 Ambu A/S released a disposable endoscope for urology procedures while Olympus Corporation revealed the launch of their single-use bronchoscope in 2021. With increased focus on product innovation and development expected to intensify competition within the global disposable endoscopes market over the coming years; pricing strategies, distribution channels, and regional presence all play an important role in determining its competitive landscape.

Some of the major players include:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Flexicare Medical Limited

OBP Medical Corporation

EndoTherapeutics, Inc.

Optim LLC

Dornier MedTech GmbH

Advin Health Care

Ambu A/S

Braun Melsungen AG

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Other Key Players

Browse More Related Reports:

Medical tubing market was valued at USD 9.81 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 20 billion in 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.8%.

Neuroendoscopy devices market size is expected to be worth around USD 326 million by 2032 from USD 197 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.



Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting System market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 4741.77 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.1%, from USD 2330.00 Mn in 2021.



Optical Coherence Tomography market was valued at USD 3.0 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow USD 10.5 Billion in 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.7 %.



About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog: