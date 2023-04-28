Global Microbiome Competitive Landscape Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights on 130+ Companies and 180+ Drugs

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome - Competitive landscape, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Microbiome- Competitive landscape, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 130+ companies and 180+ drugs in Microbiome Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights

In April 2023, ADM, a global leader in nutrition that powers many of the world's top food, beverage, and health and wellness brands, and Brightseed, the bioactives company and a World Economic Forum Global Innovator, announced a global joint partnership to develop evidence-based functional synbiotic products that target microbiome optimization with an undisclosed investment. ADM is leveraging Brightseed's artificial intelligence (A.I.) platform, Forager, to decipher the molecular interactions between dietary plants and gut microbes, and their potential impact on human health.

In March 2023, Sequential Skin Inc. ("Sequential"), the skin microbiome company developing next generation non-invasive skin testing and data-driven solutions for the skin microbiome, announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. The collaboration will focus on developing new methods for non-invasive genomic-based skin testing, to help Sequential add to their growing database of skin samples.

In March 2023, Holobiome announces research collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. to develop next-generation probiotics and prebiotics, aimed at supporting infant and maternal immune health. The collaboration is the latest in a string of collaboration deals between the two companies, and marks Holobiome's first foray into the arena of the early-life microbiome. The research collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. will leverage Holobiome's platform to identify, isolate, and develop next-generation probiotic bacteria and the prebiotics that help them flourish.

In February 2023, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Federation Bio, a biotechnology company pioneering bacterial cell therapies, announced a strategic collaboration to design and manufacture a complex, synthetic microbial consortium with the goal of expanding the number of cancer patients who respond to immunotherapy. The agreement pairs Federation Bio's proprietary ACTT (anerobic co-culture technology) platform with the expertise and capabilities of MD Anderson's Platform for Innovative Microbiome and Translational Research (PRIME-TR).

In January 2022, BiomeBank, has signed a four-year collaborative agreement with Hudson Institute to translate current and future microbiome research into microbial therapies. This includes a recent deal granting BiomeBank access to important research on how the microbiota could treat pediatric IBD, which is unique because the research used culturing and high-resolution microbial analysis of the colon rather than stool samples.

The partnership strengthens Hudson Institute's business case for an Australian-first National Centre for Inflammation Research ("NCIR") and will initially focus on the development of defined and targeted microbial therapies to treat unmet medical need for patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease ("IBD").

In November 2022, EnteroBiotix (EBX), announced a partnership with Imperial College London (Imperial) to develop microbiome R&D in patients suffering from blood cancer. The collaboration also aims to accelerate systematic research in the new science of the microbiome. EBX and Imperial are combining to manage a phase 2 investigator-initiated trial, to evaluate how EBX-102 impacts on outcomes of bone marrow transplant patients with blood cancer. The trial, which is funded by the Medical Research Council - forms part of the Microbiota Transplant Prior to Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplantation study, run across six of the UK's leading blood cancer centers.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Microbiome drugs?

How many Microbiome drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Microbiome?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Microbiome therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Microbiome and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

Key Players

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Miyarisan Pharmaceutical

Seres therapeutics

4D Pharma

Caelus Health

MRM Health

Scioto Biosciences

Adiso Therapeutics

Servatus Biopharmaceuticals

Second Genome

Finch Research and Development LLC.

MaaT Pharma

Qu Biologics

Da Volterra

Exeliom Biosciences

Key Products

RBX 2660

Miya-BM

SER-109

Blautix

SB-121

ADS024

SER-301

CH-0106

MH002

SVT 1A4710

SG 500455

QBKPN

DAV 132

EXL01

MaaT 033

MaaT 013

Thetanix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/me45z8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.