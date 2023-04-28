Brewery Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 33 Billion by 2032 | Macrobrewery Equipment to Gain 75% Share

New York, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global brewery equipment market size was valued to be worth USD 19 billion in 2022. From 2023 to 2032, it is estimated to reach USD 33 billion growing at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2032.

The global brewery equipment market refers to the market for equipment used in the production of beer and other fermented beverages. The market includes equipment used for brewing, fermenting, and packaging beer also for maintaining the temperature also the cleanliness of the brewing environment. Over the past few years, the growth rate of alcohol consumption has more or less been constant while the demand for spirits has been gradually rising. Over many centuries, alcohol has played an important role in social interaction and bonding. Alcoholic beverages such as beer, wine, ale, lager, and as well other varieties are now frequently served at social gatherings. Manufacturers and brewers have increased output as a result of a rise in alcohol use to meet the growing demand, particularly for beer as well wine.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 19 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 33 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 5.9% Europe Revenue Share 47.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Key Takeaway:



By equipment type, macrobrewery equipment dominates the market with a 75% market share. This sector is predicted to maintain its dominance in the coming days as the demand for a standard style

By mode of operation, automatic mode dominates the market with a 55% market share. Automatic operation systems are designed to streamline the brewing process by automating certain tasks, such as ingredient addition, temperature control as well fermentation monitoring.

By brewery type, the Macrobreweries segment dominates the market with a 69% market share. Macrobreweries are large-scale industrial facilities that produce large quantities of beer for mass consumption.

In 2022, Europe dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 47%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . APAC is expected to grow at a greater pace owing to the increasing demand for beer in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Factors affecting the growth of the brewery equipment Market

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the brewery equipment market. Some of these factors include:

Consumer demand: The industry for brewery equipment has expanded as a result of the rising popularity of craft beer and other specialty drinks in recent years. Breweries are growing and spending money on new equipment to keep up with the demand as more customers show an interest in distinctive as well as high-quality brews.

The industry for brewery equipment has expanded as a result of the rising popularity of craft beer and other specialty drinks in recent years. Breweries are growing and spending money on new equipment to keep up with the demand as more customers show an interest in distinctive as well as high-quality brews. Government rules: The brewery equipment market may be significantly impacted by rules governing the manufacture and sale of alcoholic drinks. The expenses and profitability of breweries can be impacted by changes in tax, licensing also distribution rules, which can then have an impact on their equipment investment.

The brewery equipment market may be significantly impacted by rules governing the manufacture and sale of alcoholic drinks. The expenses and profitability of breweries can be impacted by changes in tax, licensing also distribution rules, which can then have an impact on their equipment investment. Technological developments: The brewery equipment market may expand as a result of developments in brewing technology, such as improved automation, quality control, and energy efficiency. Breweries are continually seeking methods to streamline their processes and also cut costs, which might result in a rise in new equipment investment.

The brewery equipment market may expand as a result of developments in brewing technology, such as improved automation, quality control, and energy efficiency. Breweries are continually seeking methods to streamline their processes and also cut costs, which might result in a rise in new equipment investment. Competition: Both small and major firms are striving for market share in the fiercely competitive brewing industry. For breweries to remain competitive and adapt to shifting consumer expectations, they must continually invest in new machinery as well technology.

Both small and major firms are striving for market share in the fiercely competitive brewing industry. For breweries to remain competitive and adapt to shifting consumer expectations, they must continually invest in new machinery as well technology. Economic conditions: The brewery equipment sector may be impacted by economic variables like interest rates, inflation, and general economic growth. Breweries may have less money available to invest in new equipment during economic downturns, yet during expansion as well as equipment growth, they may have more resources available.

Top Trends in brewery equipment

Increase in Craft Beer Production: As the demand for craft beer has grown, so has the need for more compact, flexible brewery equipment that can handle smaller batches and unique beer flavors. As a result, there are more microbreweries and brewpubs being built, which calls for more flexible, compact equipment.

As the demand for craft beer has grown, so has the need for more compact, flexible brewery equipment that can handle smaller batches and unique beer flavors. As a result, there are more microbreweries and brewpubs being built, which calls for more flexible, compact equipment. Technological Advancements: The brewery equipment industry, like many other industries, is greatly impacted by technology. Automation and control technologies are increasingly being employed to improve brewing precision and efficiency, reduce labour costs, and ensure consistent quality.

The brewery equipment industry, like many other industries, is greatly impacted by technology. Automation and control technologies are increasingly being employed to improve brewing precision and efficiency, reduce labour costs, and ensure consistent quality. Sustainability: The equipment utilized in the brewing business reflects the growing significance of sustainability in the sector. Equipment that uses less energy and water and produces less trash is being used more and more. Moreover, brewers are searching for new uses for discarded grains and other byproducts of the brewing process.

The equipment utilized in the brewing business reflects the growing significance of sustainability in the sector. Equipment that uses less energy and water and produces less trash is being used more and more. Moreover, brewers are searching for new uses for discarded grains and other byproducts of the brewing process. Asia-Pacific Region: A significant market for brewery equipment is emerging in the Asia-Pacific area as a result of the rising consumption of beer in nations like China, India, and Japan. This is increasing the need for better, more effective equipment to support the expansion of the brewing sector in these nations.

A significant market for brewery equipment is emerging in the Asia-Pacific area as a result of the rising consumption of beer in nations like China, India, and Japan. This is increasing the need for better, more effective equipment to support the expansion of the brewing sector in these nations. E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Sales: There is a rising need for smaller, more economical home brewing equipment as e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales increase. This is encouraging innovation in smaller brewing systems' functionality and design, making it simpler for customers to brew beer at home.

Market Growth

The rising demand for craft beer, which is frequently brewed in smaller batches using specialized equipment, is one of the major factors driving this increase. As well as more individuals becoming interested in making their beer at home, the market for brewery equipment has grown along with the popularity of home brewing. The market is expanding as a result of technological developments in brewery equipment, such as the creation of automated brewing systems and the application of data analytics to improve brewing procedures. These developments are assisting brewers to increase productivity and also cut expenses, which is crucial for smaller breweries that must compete with bigger and more well-known companies.

Regional Analysis

Europe dominates the brewery equipment market with a 47% market share. Europe is a major market for brewery equipment, owing to the presence of several large beer brewing companies such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, and Carlsberg. Germany, the United Kingdom as well Belgium are the leading markets in this region. In terms of equipment type, the brewing tanks segment is expected to dominate the market in Europe, owing to the high demand for fermentation tanks in the beer production process. The filtration equipment segment is also expected to grow at a significant rate, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality beer as well as the need to remove impurities from the beer. The Asia-Pacific brewery equipment market is expected to grow rapidly owing to the increasing demand for beer in countries such as China, India, and Japan. China is the largest market in this region, followed by Japan and Australia

Market Drivers



Brewery equipment has become more in demand as craft beer has grown in popularity. The demand for machinery including mash tunes, fomenters, and kegging systems is anticipated to rise as more and more microbreweries are formed. The need for brewery equipment is being driven by the increase in brewpubs and bars around the world. These enterprises need specialized equipment such as refrigeration units, kegs, and dispensing systems. Technological progress over the years, there have been a number of technological improvements in the market for brewery equipment. The development of high-quality, cost-effective as well efficient equipment as a result of these developments has increased demand for brewery equipment.

Market Restraints

Brewery equipment makes up a substantial percentage of the initial investment required to set up a brewery, which may be rather expensive. For new companies in the market, this might be a considerable entry hurdle. The potential for expansion of businesses in this sector may be constrained by the market size of brewing equipment in comparison to other sectors. Breweries' ability to remain profitable can be significantly impacted by the cost and availability of raw resources like hops and barley. The market for brewery equipment may face difficulties due to fluctuations in the cost or availability of certain components. Breweries must abide by stringent laws governing the manufacture as well as the sale of alcohol, which can be difficult for businesses in this sector. The brewery equipment industry is very crowded with players, making it extremely competitive.

Market Opportunities

For companies in this industry, the brewery equipment market offers a large economic opportunity. Owing to the proliferation of brewpubs and microbreweries as well as the rising desire for craft beer among consumers, the market has recently seen significant growth. The expansion of the craft beer business, which has seen a rise in popularity across several continents, is one of the major drivers affecting this market. In order to create their beer blends, brewers, especially small also medium-sized ones, increasingly need to use specialized machinery. Another force driving the market for brewery equipment is the developing value trend, in which consumers are willing to pay more for premium and distinctive beer products. There is now a demand for specialist equipment that can produce a wider range of beer flavors as well varieties.

Report Segmentation of the brewery equipment market

Equipment Type Insight

Based on equipment type, macrobrewery equipment dominates the market with a 75% market share. This sector is predicted to maintain its dominance in the coming days as the demand for a standard style of beer rises owing to the simple availability of beer from various brands at varying price ranges. The usage of this equipment is ideal for mass-producing beer. The part on macro brewery equipment can be further divided into sections on cooling, brewing, filtration, filling, and fermenting equipment. This category also comprises equipment such as waste grain silos, bright beer tanks, generators, as well as pipes. There will be a rise in the need for high-capacity machinery used in large-scale beer manufacturing.

Mode of Operation Insight

By mode of operation, automatic mode dominates the market with a 55% market share. Automatic operation systems are designed to streamline the brewing process by automating certain tasks, such as ingredient addition, temperature control as well fermentation monitoring. Automatic operation systems use sensors and programmable logic controllers (PLCs) to automate these tasks. Sensors can monitor various parameters, such as temperature, pressure, as well flow rate also provide real-time feedback to the PLC. The PLC then uses this information to adjust the system accordingly, such as adjusting the temperature of the mash or controlling the flow rate. In addition to improving efficiency and consistency in the brewing process, automatic operation systems can also help reduce labor costs and minimize the risk of human error. They can also provide data logging or reporting capabilities, allowing brewers to track and analyze data over time to improve their processes and optimize their equipment.

Brewery Type Insight

Based on brewery type, Macrobreweries segment dominates the market with a 69% market share. Macrobreweries are large-scale industrial facilities that produce large quantities of beer for mass consumption. These breweries use highly automated and sophisticated brewing equipment to produce consistent and uniform beer batches. Macrobreweries typically use a variety of specialized equipment to carry out each step of the brewing process, including mills, mash tuns, boilers, fomenters, conditioning tanks also bottling or canning lines.

Market Segmentation

Based on Equipment Type

Microbrewery Equipment Milling Equipment

Brew House Cooling Equipment Fermentation Equipment Filtration & Filling Equipment Others

Craft Brewery Equipment

Mashing Equipment

Fermentation Equipment Cooling Equipment Storage Equipment Compressors Others



Based on the Mode of Operation

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Based on Brewery Type

Macrobreweries

Craft breweries

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The global market for brewery equipment is extremely fragmented, with a sizable number of domestic and international manufacturers. Brewery equipment manufacturers offer a wide-ranging distribution network that enables their customers to be located all over the world. Enterprises competing in the worldwide market face major challenges from growing regional market competition also an increase in companies selling affordable brewing equipment. As well growing R&D initiatives by significant market players to produce also sell superior brewing equipment may act as a deterrent to new entrants.

Some of the major players include:

Alfa laval

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Krones AG

Paul mueller company

Criveller group

Della toffola usa

Schulz

Hypro

Praj Industries

ABE Equipment

Ampco Pumps Company

Brewbilt manufacturing inc

Lehui

Deutsche beverage technology

Meura

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the brewery equipment market

In April 2022- Alfa Laval provided the brewery systems to Golden Brewery. The second-largest brewery in the world and the biggest in the US is Golden Brewery. It is anticipated that the company's brewing business segment will grow as a result of this prospect.

On 11 January 2020- The Springfield Brewing Company announced a US$1.0 million expansion project that included the installation of eight stainless steel fermentation tanks from Paul Mueller.

