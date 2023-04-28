2023 Overview of the Middle-Class Consumer in Sub-Saharan Africa

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Overview of the Middle-Class Consumer in Sub-Saharan Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



There are an estimated 100 million middle class consumers in sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa) with a combined spending power of over R1,3 trillion per month. According to the African Development Bank, the continent is home to the world's fastest growing middle class.



This study is the largest and most comprehensive into middle class consumers in Sub-Saharan Africa. The segment presents a significant opportunity to businesses across the globe. The report is based of a UCT study that is the most comprehensive of its kind and covers 10 major cities across nine countries.

Using a combination of quantitative and qualitative methodologies, the study examined everything from demographics, living conditions, work, aspirations, media consumption, buying patterns and relationships with brands.



Covering everything from finance to shopping, the report provides a unique insight into the attitudes and behaviours of middle class consumers.



The study which took over a year and a half to complete is arguably one of the most comprehensive to date into the emerging sub-Saharan middle class.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: Why this Report (challenges & 6 silver linings:

What is middle-class?

Middle-Class in an African Context.

Surviving the modern African city.

Marketing to the Sub-Saharan middle class: Setting the ground rules

