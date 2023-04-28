Jøtul AS announces delayed publication of audited consolidated annual financial statements

Jøtul AS' (the "Company") publication of its audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 (the "Financial Statements") which were to be published and made available no later than 30 April 2023 pursuant to the terms and conditions of its outstanding up to NOK 475,000,000 senior secured floating rate bonds maturing in 2024 (ISIN NO0011104069) (the "Bonds") and following the requirements of the Securities Trading Act §5-5, will be delayed due to an extensive administrative burden in implementing the revised European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) requirements throughout the Group's reporting.

The Company is close to finalizing the Financial Statements and the Financial Statements are expected to be published no later than 22 May 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Jøtul AS

Adrian Postolache

Group CFO

Tel: +47 458 79 680