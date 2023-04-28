Comfortable, Ergonomic, and Advanced: A New Age of Dental Chairs Market

Westford, USA, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dental Chair market size is expected to reach USD 1346.05 million by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period (2022−2030), according to SkyQuest’s latest research report. The growing geriatric population that requires more dental procedures and the increasing prevalence of dental disorders are driving the market's growth. Additionally, technological advancements in dental equipment, such as digital imaging systems and CAD/CAM technologies, have led to more efficient and accurate dental procedures, driving the demand for advanced dental chairs.

Government Incentives and Trends to Promote the Use of Dental Chair

At a global scale, several government initiatives promote market growth. One example of a government initiative that is projecting the future of the dental chair market is the Indian government's "National Oral Health Program." The program aims to improve the population's oral health by promoting oral hygiene and providing affordable dental services. As a part of this initiative, the Indian government is investing in developing dental infrastructure, including establishing dental clinics and purchasing dental equipment, such as dental chairs. This is expected to drive the growth of the dental chair market in India in the coming years.

The trending integration of dental chairs with other dental equipment, such as intraoral cameras, curing lights, and surgical motors, offers a comprehensive solution for dental procedures. Another trend is the increasing popularity of portable and mobile dental chairs, enabling dental professionals to provide dental services at remote locations or during emergency situations.

Powered Dental Chair demand to grow substantially in the forecast period

Powered dental chairs dominated the global market owing to their increased efficiency and ease of use. In addition, it improved patient comfort and the ability to integrate with other digital dental technologies. Powered dental chairs also offer greater flexibility in terms of chair positioning and adjustment, which can improve the ergonomics and overall efficiency of dental procedures.

Surgery Application is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the surgery application is the leading segment as it includes the demand for advanced features such as built-in lighting, suction, and an anesthesia delivery system. Dental surgeries are more complex and time-consuming than routine dental checks. Therefore, dentists and surgeons require dental chairs designed to support patients for extended periods while providing precise positioning and easy access to the oral cavity.

North America and Asia-Pacific are the Leading and Fastest-growing Markets

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to high prevalence of dental diseases. The growing geriatric population, and an increasing awareness about oral hygiene and dental care in the region is aiding the growth of dental chairs.

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, growing dental tourism, and rising demand for advanced dental treatments in countries such as China and India.

Dental Chair Market Report Suggests:

The global market size is projected to grow by 1346.06 million by 2030 owing to technological advancements

In terms of application, the surgery segment dominates due to higher complexity and requirement for more technologically advanced chair

In terms of type, the Powered dental chair segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its efficiency

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due to increasing awareness and the growing geriatric population

Dental Chair Market Segmentation:

The global Dental Chair market report is segmented based on Product type, application, and region.

By Product Type

Non-powered dental chairs

Powered dental chairs

By Application

Examination

Surgery

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Dental Chair Market Major Company Profiles:

A-dec Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Midmark Corporation

Planmeca Oy

DentalEZ Group

Takara Belmont Corporation

The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Fimet Oy

Forest Dental Products Inc.

Castellini S.p.A.

Anthos

Dental Art

DentalEZ Group

Marus Dental International

Dental Planet

Beaverstate Dental Systems

Flight Dental Systems

Dental System Italia

Confident Dental Equipment Ltd

