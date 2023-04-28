Fertility Supplements Market Size to Hit US$ 3.95 Bn by 2032 With CAGR of 7.69% | Market.us Study

New York, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fertility supplements market size was valued to be worth USD 1.92 billion in 2022. From 2023 to 2032, it is estimated to reach USD 3.95 billion growing at a CAGR of 7.69%.

The primary factors driving market expansion are an increasing infertility rate and a rise in the number of fertility clinics. Other significant elements influencing market expansion include changing lifestyles, technological advances in the healthcare industry, and rising product innovations. The fertility supplement market is on the rise due to women delaying pregnancy and an ongoing fertility rate decline. Supplements designed to promote reproductive health and boost fertility in both men and women collectively are referred to as the "fertility supplement market." Due to the COVID-19 virus' impact on fertility rates, the COVID-19 pandemic had a beneficial effect on the market for fertility supplements. Many consumers use supplements to complement their fertility treatments, and the closure of clinics has led to a decrease in the use of these supplements.

To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a fertility supplements market sample report at https://market.us/report/fertility-supplements-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By Ingredient, in 2022, the synthetic segment dominated the global revenue share.

dominated the global revenue share. By Product, in 2022, the capsules segment dominated the global revenue share.

dominated the global revenue share. By Distribution Channel, the over-the-counter segment dominated the largest market share.

dominated the largest market share. By End-User, the women segment dominated the global revenue share in end-user analysis.

dominated the global revenue share in end-user analysis. In 2022, the North American region dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 37%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the highest CAGR among all the regions.

Factors affecting the growth of the Fertility Supplements industry

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the Fertility Supplements industry. Some of these factors include:

Rising Awareness : More and more people are becoming educated on the benefits of fertility supplements, leading them to seek out natural solutions that may rising their chances of conception.

: More and more people are becoming educated on the benefits of fertility supplements, leading them to seek out natural solutions that may rising their chances of conception. Increased Demand for Natural Remedies : As people become more health conscious, they are turning more and more towards natural remedies and supplements instead of traditional pharmaceuticals.

: As people become more health conscious, they are turning more and more towards natural remedies and supplements instead of traditional pharmaceuticals. Research and development developments: The market for fertility supplements has benefited from developments in research and development, which have led to the creation of more effective and innovative products.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/fertility-supplements-market/#inquiry

Market Growth

The global fertility supplements market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. The fertility supplements market is expected to experience further growth over the coming years due to factors such as increasing awareness of natural remedies, rising infertility rates, and the trend toward delayed parenthood. The market for fertility supplements is expected to benefit from advances in research and development, leading to the creation of more efficient and innovative products. Another factor driving growth within this space is an increasing demand for natural remedies and supplements as people become more health-conscious and seek alternatives to traditional pharmaceuticals; this has translated into an increased interest in fertility supplements.

Regional Analysis

North America led the fertility supplements market in 2022 with a share of 37%. North America is the largest market for fertility supplements due to its huge number of healthcare and wellness businesses, high consumer awareness levels, and high prevalence of fertility issues. As a result, this region has experienced an enormous surge in sales of fertility supplements over recent years. Between 2022 and 2030, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. With improved access and availability of healthcare facilities as well as increased spending in research and healthcare sectors. Additionally, it is anticipated that over the duration of the forecast period, buyer accessibility would improve as a result of the growth of the retail market in nations like Indonesia, India, Malaysia, and China as a result of government support for investment. This will help the market expansion in the region.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 1.92 billion Market Size (2032) USD 3.95 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 7.69% North America Revenue Share 37% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Growing demand for natural fertility treatments: Natural fertility treatments are in increasing demand as more and more infertile couples are seeking non-traditional medical solutions to their infertility problems rather than investing in costly IVF treatments. Fertility supplements are seen as safe and improve chances of conception and natural way to support fertility.

Natural fertility treatments are in increasing demand as more and more infertile couples are seeking non-traditional medical solutions to their infertility problems rather than investing in costly IVF treatments. Fertility supplements are seen as safe and improve chances of conception and natural way to support fertility. Increasing awareness of the benefits of preconception care: Preconception care or taking steps to improve health and fertility before trying to conceive, is becoming more popular among couples. Fertility supplements are seen as an integral part of preconception care as they supply key nutrients essential for healthy fertility.

Market Restraints

Limited Scientific Evidence: Many fertility supplements are promoted as natural remedies, yet there is often insufficient scientific proof to back their claims up. This can lead to skepticism among consumers and healthcare professionals, potentially delaying market expansion.

Many fertility supplements are promoted as natural remedies, yet there is often insufficient scientific proof to back their claims up. This can lead to skepticism among consumers and healthcare professionals, potentially delaying market expansion. Regulatory Challenges: The regulatory environment for fertility supplements can be complex and differ by region, creating obstacles for manufacturers and restricting market expansion.

The regulatory environment for fertility supplements can be complex and differ by region, creating obstacles for manufacturers and restricting market expansion. High Cost: Fertility supplements can be expensive, which may limit access for some consumers. This is especially true for those already undergoing fertility treatments which can be costly as well.

Fertility supplements can be expensive, which may limit access for some consumers. This is especially true for those already undergoing fertility treatments which can be costly as well. Limited consumer awareness- Awareness of fertility supplements is growing, but some consumers may still not be aware of their benefits or be skeptical of their effectiveness. This could restrict market expansion.

Market Opportunities

The fertility supplement market presents a major opportunity for businesses in the healthcare and wellness sectors, as well as investors looking to take advantage of the increasing demand for natural, holistic approaches to fertility. It's important to remember that the effectiveness of fertility supplements varies considerably; thus, consumers should exercise caution when selecting and using these products. Additionally, new growth prospects for fertility supplements are expected due to technological advances like personalized nutrition and the application of artificial intelligence in this sector.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us - Purchase This Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=100720

Report Segmentation of the Fertility Supplements Market

Ingredient Insight

The highest revenue share was held by the synthetic segment, which represented more than 85.0%. The most important synthetic substances that contributed significantly to overall growth due to growing demand and simple availability were folic acid and selenium. At a 10.0% CAGR, the natural segment will grow substantially between 2022-2030. The launch of new products in the wellness and healthcare industry will likely lead to a rise in demand for natural fertility supplements. As people use more plant-based products to live a healthier lifestyle and reduce the risk of developing negative side effects, the demand for these products is expected to increase.

Product Insight

The capsules market had the largest share at 40.0% in 2022. The powder market is expected to grow at 10.2% in the forecasting period due to consumer awareness about the nutritional benefits of these products, as well their delicious flavors and ease of use in meals. These products allow for new ingredient combinations, minimize gastrointestinal irritation, protect sensitive ingredients, and provide oil-soluble as well as fat-soluble nutrients. Segment expansion is possible due to this aspect. However, manufacturers will be discouraged from using capsule formulations for the expected time due to the high cost of blister packaging. The tablet market segment grew to be the second-largest product market in 2022. Tablet absorption is enhanced by high-quality supplement excipients.

Distribution Channel Insight

The largest market share is held by the over-the-counter segment, which has more than 75%. Due to rising demand, easy access, and lenient regulations. If companies want to be competitive in this highly competitive market, they need to use FDA-regulated ingredients that have undergone a substantial number of clinical trials and studies. OTC fertility supplements are a major trend. OTC fertility product manufacturers will benefit from the ease of use and cost-effectiveness of direct buying. The prescribed segment is expected to grow at 10.8% CAGR from 2022-2030. Due to increased research and development spending as well as funding from the public and private sectors, it is expected that prescription fertility supplements will be in high demand during the forecast period.

End-User Insight

Women accounted for 55.0% of fertility supplement users, as they are often the main target audience for products designed to promote fertility. Women may use fertility supplements when trying to conceive in order to enhance their egg quality or support their menstrual cycle; Women who are undergoing fertility treatments may also use supplements to support their overall reproductive health.

Recent Development of the Fertility Supplements Market

In April 2022 - Ovaterra by Fertility Nutraceuticals launched two new prenatal vitamins in April 2022. These prenatal capsules are formulated with the entire recommended daily value for choline for nursing and pregnant women. They come in individual doses that can be taken on the go.

- Ovaterra by Fertility Nutraceuticals launched two new prenatal vitamins in April 2022. These prenatal capsules are formulated with the entire recommended daily value for choline for nursing and pregnant women. They come in individual doses that can be taken on the go. In February 2022- EMD Serono, a healthcare company of Merck KGaA launched Slim Pack fertility medication packaging in February 2022. It is smaller and more convenient for both environmental and health impacts. This launch is intended to increase portability, efficiency, convenience, and speed.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 - download a sample report at https://market.us/report/fertility-supplements-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

Based on Ingredient

Synthetic/Blend of Natural & Synthetic

Natural

Based on Product

Capsules

Tablets

Soft Gels

Powder

Liquids

Other Products

Based on Distribution Channel

OTC

Prescribed

Other Distribution Channels

Based on End-User

Women

Men

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The fertility supplements market is growing rapidly. Leading fertility supplement manufacturers are investing in R&D and technological innovation to produce cost-effective, high-quality products that adhere to market trends such as non-GMO or organic ingredients. Industry participants are also engaged in joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their market share as well as geographical reach. Fairhaven Health is one such example; they specialize in fertility supplements and other reproductive health products made with natural ingredients backed by scientific research. Some key players in this market include:

Lenus Pharma GesmbH

Active Bio Life Science GmbH

Orthomol

Exeltis USA, Inc.

PregPrep LLC

Bionova

Vitabiotics Ltd.

TTK Healthcare Ltd.

Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC

Extreme V, Inc.

VH Nutrition LLC

CellOxess LLC

Gonadosan

Amino Expert (Innovamed Ltd.)

Babystart Ltd.

Crown Nutraceuticals

YadTech

Other Key Players

Browse More Related Reports:

Dietary Supplements Market size was USD 164.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 361.4 billion by 2032. Between 2022 and 2032, this market is estimated at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Veterinary Supplements Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 3548.05 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.9%, from USD 2000.00 Mn in 2022.

Dietary supplements Market size was USD 164.6 billion and is expected to reach around USD 361.4 billion by 2032. Between 2022 and 2032, this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.4%.



Pet Supplements Market was worth USD 1,892 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2032.

Veterinary Supplements Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 3548.05 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.9%, from USD 2000.00 Mn in 2022.



Eye supplements market was valued in 2021 at USD 2,200 million. It is expected that the market will grow at a 5.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), from 2023 to 2032.



About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog: