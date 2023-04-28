Plasma Fractionation Market Research Report 2023

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasma Fractionation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Product (Albumin, Immunoglobulins, Coagulation Factors, Protease Inhibitors, and Others), By Method, By Application, By End User, By Region, and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Plasma Fractionation Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth to 2028

This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases among all age groups, such as immunological disorders and grave diseases, along with increasing demand for immunoglobulins for the treatment of chronic diseases.

Additionally, the growing prevalence of blood and respiratory disorders due to and growing advancement in technology to cure diseases has significantly increased the demand for plasma fractionation across different parts of the globe. Additionally, the growing geriatric population across the globe, which is susceptible to different kinds of chronic diseases, is further expected to increase the demand for plasma fractionation, thereby fuelling market growth through 2028.

Besides, growing awareness about the advantages of using plasma fractions for the diagnosis of chronic diseases across the globe is further expected to support the plasma fractionation market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing research and development activities related to immunoglobulin are further expected to increase the demand for dental contouring. According to Statista, as of 2022, around 51 percent of patients with Bernard Soulier syndrome were female, while 49 percent were male.



Growing Prevalence of Immunodeficiency disorder



The increasing incidence of blood and immune disorders and off-label usage of critical plasma products like albumins and immunoglobulins is the main factors that will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Similarly, the rising use of immunoglobulins and alpha-1-antitrypsin in the medical sector as a plasma fraction will propel the growth of the market. Similarly, increasing demand for plasma-related therapies is important for the treatment of new diseases.

In the present years, usage of protease inhibitors like alpha-1-antitrypsin protein is increased for the treatment of lung diseases and hepatic diseases; this, in turn, is expected to create lucrative growth for the market in the forecast period. For instance, according to the March 2021 report of the Alzheimer's Association, approximately 6.2 million people of age 65 years and more are living with Alzheimer's-related dementia in the United States.



Development of New Technologies



Major players are investing in different therapies that will produce reliable results. Manufacturers are focusing on new therapies such as IgA, Plasmin, and Ceruloplasmin. This, in turn, is expected to create lucrative growth in the forecast period.

A rapid change in the healthcare sector, along with continuous technological innovation, shall accelerate demand for plasma fractionation in developing countries like North America. In 2019, there were around 195,263 people worldwide who had been diagnosed with hemophilia and 80,302 who had been diagnosed with von Willebrand disease.

Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Plasma Fractionation Market.

Grifols S.A.

Octapharma AG

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

LFB S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

CSL Limited

Biotest AG

Kedrion S.p.A

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.'

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited

Report Scope:



Plasma Fractionation Market, By Product:

Albumin

Immunoglobulins

Coagulation Factors

Protease Inhibitors

Others

Plasma Fractionation Market, By Method:

Centrifugation

Depth Filtration

Chromatography

Others

Plasma Fractionation Market, By Application:

Neurology

Hematology

Oncology

Immunology

Others

Plasma Fractionation Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Plasma Fractionation Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

