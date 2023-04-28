Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market Research Report 2023-2027

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The metaverse in healthcare market is forecast to grow by $5624.07 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 34.92%

This study identifies the growing implementation of metaverse in healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the metaverse in healthcare market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by the push for digitization in healthcare, growing demand for healthcare services, and advantages of metaverse in healthcare. Also, advent of Industry 4.0 and growing number of hospitals deploying metaverse solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the metaverse in healthcare market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metaverse in healthcare market vendors. Also, the metaverse in healthcare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3D Systems Corp.

8chili Inc.

AccuVein Inc.

BioflightVR

CAE Inc.

Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Dhi Tattva Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Eon Reality Inc.

ImmersiveTouch Inc.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medical Realities Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

MindMaze SA

Oodles Technologies

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sky gate

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

WorldViz Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global metaverse in healthcare market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Component

6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Component



7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Medical and surgical trainings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Diagnosis and treatments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Pre and post surgery planning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Remote monitoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Application



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/arpxem

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.