Polypropylene Compounds Market Size to Reach USD 47.8 billion in 2032 - Rise with Steller CAGR 8.8%; Market.us

New York, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Polypropylene Compounds Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%, with its worth expected to increase from USD 21.0 billion in 2022 to approximately USD 47.8 Bn by 2032.

Polypropylene is a type of thermoplastic polymer with exceptional characteristics like high stiffness, strong impact resistance, and minimal moisture absorption is polypropylene compounds. To improve their performance for particular uses, polypropylene resin is combined with other additives like glass fibers, talc, or calcium carbonate to make polypropylene compounds.



Key Takeaway:

By product, the mineral-filled product segment is dominant due to it gives improved stiffness, dimensional stability, and heat resistance compared to unfilled polypropylene.

is dominant due to it gives improved stiffness, dimensional stability, and heat resistance compared to unfilled polypropylene. By type, the market is dominated by homo polymers .

. By end-users, the automotive industry is a major contributor to the polypropylene compounds market.

is a major contributor to the polypropylene compounds market. In 2022, based on region, the Asia Pacific region is dominant with a market share of 46% .

region is dominant with a market share of . APAC is growing at a higher rate owing to rapid industrialization, a growing population, and expanding middle class.

Factors affecting the growth of the Polypropylene Compounds Industry

There is a number of factors that have an impact on the growth of the polypropylene compounds industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Demand: As demand for polypropylene compounds grows, the industry will experience expansion.

As demand for polypropylene compounds grows, the industry will experience expansion. Technological Developments: Technological advances could make it simpler to manufacture polypropylene composites, boost their quality, and lower cost. This might improve the effectiveness and viability of the sector.

Technological advances could make it simpler to manufacture polypropylene composites, boost their quality, and lower cost. This might improve the effectiveness and viability of the sector. Raw Material Availability: Polypropylene compounds are made from polypropylene resin, which is extracted from crude oil. The price and availability of crude oil can significantly impact the growth of this industry.

Polypropylene compounds are made from polypropylene resin, which is extracted from crude oil. The price and availability of crude oil can significantly impact the growth of this industry. Government Regulations: Regulations and policies related to environmental protection, labor laws, and trade agreements can have an impact on the industry's growth. For instance, regulations for recycling and waste management may increase demand for recycled polypropylene compounds.

Regulations and policies related to environmental protection, labor laws, and trade agreements can have an impact on the industry's growth. For instance, regulations for recycling and waste management may increase demand for recycled polypropylene compounds. Economic Factors: The success of a business can be affected by factors like interest rates, inflation rates, and currency exchange rates. For instance, a strong currency raises the cost of exports, which lowers demand and slows development.

Top Trends in Polypropylene Compounds Market

The polypropylene compound market experienced significant growth over the past several years & it is expected that the market will continue to grow in the future. Polypropylene offers various benefits which include high impact resistance, chemical resistant, and low moisture absorbency which makes it an attractive choice for manufacturers. The increasing trend for sustainable & eco-friendly goods has also led to the development and use of bio-based polypropylene & recycled polypropylene which further drives the market's growth. The market is also faced with challenges like fluctuating prices of raw materials & the emergence of alternative materials.

Market Growth

In the industries such as packaging, consumer goods, construction, and automotive there is a wide range of applications for polypropylene compounds. The market is growing because of the rise in demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry, and in the packaging industry, the use is increased. Polypropylene compounds are eco-friendly and sustainable materials hence they have high demand in upcoming years. They are also recyclable and have minimum carbon footprints than any other materials. In the regions, the Asia-Pacific will be the largest market because of rapid industrialization and growing demand from end-use industries.

Regional Analysis

The global polypropylene compounds market can be analyzed regionally to gain insights into its growth and potential. Asia-Pacific is the largest market with a revenue share of 46% for polypropylene compounds, with China and India being the major contributors to growth. The drivers for growth in this region are rapid industrialization, a growing population, and expanding middle class. These drivers help in increasing demand for industries such as packaging, construction, and automotive.

Europe and North America are also significant regions for the polypropylene market. Germany and the United States are major contributors with significant market share. The demand for polypropylene compounds in these regions is driven by the increasing focus on sustainability and the use of lightweight materials in various applications. Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America are emerging regions for polypropylene compounds & the demand in this region is driven by the rise of various industries like packaging & automotive.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 21.0 billion Market Size (2032) USD 47.8 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 8.8% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 46.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Polypropylene compounds are lighter than many traditional materials such as metal and glass, yet offer high strength and durability. As a result, they're increasingly being utilized in the automotive and construction industries to reduce weight and boost fuel efficiency.

High demand for polypropylene compounds is from the packaging industry, because of their properties like moisture resistance, superior barrier property, and heat resistance. With an increasing demand for food and beverage packaging - particularly in developing countries - polypropylene compounds market size is expected to expand significantly over the coming years.

Market Restraints

Environmental issues like plastic made by petroleum, and polypropylene, can have a negative effect on the ecosystem when it is produced. Demand for environmentally friendly substitutes may rise as consumers become more conscious of the negative effects of plastic. Prices for the feedstocks that go into making polypropylene, such as crude oil and natural gas, can fluctuate wildly. This might lead to price volatility in the market for polypropylene compounds.

Market Opportunities

The market for polypropylene compounds presents many chances for development and invention. One such chance results from the expanding need for strong yet lightweight materials in sectors like building, packaging, and automotive. Polypropylene compounds are ideal for lightweight automotive parts, packaging materials, and building uses due to their superior mechanical properties.

The creation of bio-based and environmentally friendly polypropylene compounds represents another possible market opportunity. Sustainable alternatives to conventional plastics are in greater demand as customers become more environmentally conscious. This need can be satisfied while providing consumers with a more environmentally friendly choice thanks to bio-based polypropylene compounds produced from renewable resources like biomass or agricultural waste.

Report Segmentation of the Polypropylene Compounds Market

Product Insight

With a 46% market share, the mineral-filled product segment dominates the industry. Mineral-filled polypropylene composites are made by mixing polypropylene resin with minerals like talc, calcium carbonate, and glass fibers. Compared to unfilled polypropylene, these composites have better heat resilience, dimensional stability, and stiffness. Polypropylene and EPDM (ethylene-propylene-diene monomer) are the main ingredients in compound TPO rubber. Compound TPO is ideal for automotive and construction applications due to its exceptional impact resistance, low-temperature flexibility, and weather ability.

Type Insight

The industry is dominated by homo polymers. Propylene monomer is used to create homo polymers, which have good stiffness, heat resistance, and chemical resistance. By copolymerizing propylene monomer with a small amount of ethylene monomer to generate an even distribution along the chain, random copolymers can be made. When homo polymers are combined with an elastic polymer like ethylene-propylene rubber (EPR) or (EPDM) ethylene-propylene-diene monomer, impact copolymers are produced.

End User Insight

The automotive sector is the primary end-user of polypropylene compounds. These plastics can be used to create parts for internal and exterior components like bumper fascia, instrument panels, and door trims. Because polypropylene compounds have great electrical properties like strong insulation resistance and low dielectric constant, they are also useful in electrical and electronic applications. Furthermore, because of their superior stiffness, toughness, and barrier qualities, polypropylene compounds are used in packing such as containers, cap closures, and films.

Recent Development of the Polypropylene Compounds Market

In February 2021, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. unveiled the development of a new polypropylene compound specifically tailored for automotive applications - called Purell RP320M - that provides improved dimensional stability and reduced warpage.

In December 2020, ExxonMobil Corporation revealed the development of Exxtral BMU138, a polypropylene compound for use in automotive parts production. This material is engineered to offer improved impact resistance and stiffness properties.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product

Mineral Filled

Compounded TPO

Compounded TPV

Glass Fibre Reinforced

Talc Filled

Based on Type

Homo Polymers

Random Copolymers

Impact Copolymers

Based on End-User

Automotive

Electricals and Electronics

Packaging

Building and Construction

Textiles

Other End-users

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The global polypropylene compounds market is highly competitive and fragmented, with several key players operating within it. Companies invest in product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers/acquisitions to maintain their position and expand globally. Furthermore, demand for polypropylene compounds is expected to increase due to their increasing applications across various end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, construction, electrical & electronics - also driven by growing interest in lightweight materials that offer improved fuel efficiency & reduce carbon emissions.

Some of the major players include:

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B V

Solvay

ExxonMobil Corp

Trinseo

Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd

Washington Penn Plastics Co Ltd

Rhetech Inc

A Schulman

Avient Corp

Repsol

SABIC

PolyOne

Specialty Chemicals and Polymers

Peeco Polytech Private Limited

Plastochem India

Other Key Players

