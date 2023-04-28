Taiwan AI Applications and Demand Survey 2023 with 2022 Manufacturing Industry Results

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 AI Applications and Demand Survey: Taiwan's Manufacturing Industry Results " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the results of the survey, aiming to examine the development of AI in various industries, investment projects in AI, and planning for AI adoption.

With the rapid development of AI technology, the manufacturing industry has also begun to explore AI applications.



List of Topics

Definition of the survey and research, touching on maturity of AI applications

Development of AI in various industries, including electronic components, computer, electronic, and optical products, semiconductor, optoelectronics, machine tools, PCB (Printed Circuit Board), metal fasteners, machinery equipment, etc.,

Status of investment projects in AI, including AOI (Auto Optical Inspection), industrial cameras, IoT sensing devices, edge computing (edge server), industrial arms, etc.

Reasons and challenges for AI adoption as well as reasons for companies not adopting AI

Planning for AI adoption, touching on AI procurement factors, AI driving forces, and AI adoption barriers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Survey Definition and Sample Distribution



2. Development of AI in Various Industries



3. Investment Projects in AI



4. Planning for the Implementation of AI



5. Conclusion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gkx1ox

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.