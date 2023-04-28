Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - Correction to announcement regarding publication of Annual Report on Form 20-F exhibiting Technical Report Summaries

ST HELIER, Jersey, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) announces that further to its announcement this morning that it is today filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Annual Report”), minor calculation errors in grade numbers in the last row (Grand total) in the first table in the announcement, being the comparison of the subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K measured, indicated and inferred mineral resource estimates as at December 31, 2022 with those of December 31, 2021 at the Blanket Gold Mine, have been identified.



The corrected table is as follows, with the changed grade numbers and variance underlined for ease of reference:

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 % Variance Mineral Resource Classification



Tonnes Au Ounces Tonnes Au Ounces Tonnes Au Ounces kt g/t koz kt g/t koz kt g/t koz Measured Total 1,855 3.10 185 554 2.80 48 235 % 11 % 282 % Indicated Total 2,363 2.89 220 1,585 2.78 142 49 % 4 % 55 % M&I Total 4,218 2.98 405 2,139 2.77 190 97 % 8 % 113 % Inferred Total 5,748 2.92 539 5,419 3.17 552 6 % -8 % -2 % Grand total 9,967 2.94 944 7,558 3.06 743 32 % -4 % 27 %



