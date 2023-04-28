Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - Correction to announcement regarding publication of Annual Report on Form 20-F exhibiting Technical Report Summaries

ST HELIER, Jersey, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) announces that further to its announcement this morning that it is today filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Annual Report”), minor calculation errors in grade numbers in the last row (Grand total) in the first table in the announcement, being the comparison of the subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K measured, indicated and inferred mineral resource estimates as at December 31, 2022 with those of December 31, 2021 at the Blanket Gold Mine, have been identified.
The corrected table is as follows, with the changed grade numbers and variance underlined for ease of reference:
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|% Variance
|Mineral Resource Classification
|Tonnes
|Au
|Ounces
|Tonnes
|Au
|Ounces
|Tonnes
|Au
|Ounces
|kt
|g/t
|koz
|kt
|g/t
|koz
|kt
|g/t
|koz
|Measured Total
|1,855
|3.10
|185
|554
|2.80
|48
|235
|%
|11
|%
|282
|%
|Indicated Total
|2,363
|2.89
|220
|1,585
|2.78
|142
|49
|%
|4
|%
|55
|%
|M&I Total
|4,218
|2.98
|405
|2,139
|2.77
|190
|97
|%
|8
|%
|113
|%
|Inferred Total
|5,748
|2.92
|539
|5,419
|3.17
|552
|6
|%
|-8
|%
|-2
|%
|Grand total
|9,967
|2.94
|944
|7,558
|3.06
|743
|32
|%
|-4
|%
|27
|%
|Enquiries:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
|Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
|Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
|BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
|3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
|Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
|IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Dzika Danha
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39