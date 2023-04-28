Cold Pressed Oil Market to Garner Valuation of USD 43.8 Bn | Food Industry Dominates with 65% Share

New York, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market.us forecasts that the Cold Pressed Oil Market will exceed USD 43.8 billion by 2032, up from USD 26.5 billion in 2022, with a projected CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2032.

The production and distribution of oils obtained using the cold press technique fall under the purview of the quickly expanding global cold pressed oil market. Compared to their conventional counterparts, cold-pressed oils are thought to be more natural and healthier because they are made without the use of chemicals, heat, or solvents. Crushing seeds, nuts, or fruits at low temperatures to preserve their flavor and important nutrients results in the extraction of cold-pressed oils, which are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. This process also helps preserve the nutritional value and freshness of the oil.

Key Takeaway:

Factors affecting the growth of the Cold Pressed Oil industry?

Several factors have their impact on the growth of the cold pressed oil industry present in the market. Some of them are as follows;

Growing consumer awareness of the health advantages of cold pressed oils, combined with the trend towards healthier foods that are naturally processed, is the major factor driving growth in this industry. Availability of Raw Materials: The production of cold pressed oil depends on the availability of raw materials. Quality raw materials like nuts, fruits, and seeds have an impact on the production of oil. This includes factors like climate conditions, soil quality, and farming practices.

The production of cold pressed oil depends on the availability of raw materials. Quality raw materials like nuts, fruits, and seeds have an impact on the production of oil. This includes factors like climate conditions, soil quality, and farming practices. Government Regulations: Government regulations related to food safety, labeling, and certification can have a significant impact on the production and distribution of cold pressed oils. Furthermore, complying with these rules may increase costs associated with production and distribution.

Government regulations related to food safety, labeling, and certification can have a significant impact on the production and distribution of cold pressed oils. Furthermore, complying with these rules may increase costs associated with production and distribution. Competition: The cold pressed oil market is becoming more and more competitive as new players enter the space and existing companies expand their product lines. This could have an impact on prices, quality standards, and innovation levels.

The cold pressed oil market is becoming more and more competitive as new players enter the space and existing companies expand their product lines. This could have an impact on prices, quality standards, and innovation levels. Technological Advances: Technological advancements such as improved extraction methods and packaging can enhance production efficiency and the quality of cold pressed oils.

Top Trends in Cold Pressed Oil Market

One of the major trends in the market is an increasing preference for natural and minimally processed items. Customers are increasingly seeking out items free from synthetic ingredients and chemicals, and cold pressed oils are well-positioned to meet this need. Cold pressed oils are made with only natural ingredients and minimal processing, making them a popular choice among health-conscious consumers.

Market Growth

The cold pressed oil market has been experiencing steady growth over the years due to increasing consumer demand for healthier and natural alternatives to conventional oils. The growth of the market can be attributed to various factors, including the increasing demand for natural and organic products, the rise of the vegan and vegetarian population, and growing awareness of the health benefits of consuming cold pressed oils. Additionally, the food industry's adoption of cold pressed oils in various applications has further propelled market growth. Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate in the cold pressed oil market due to the rising demand for healthier food products and the increasing disposable income of consumers.

Regional Analysis

With a market share of 38%, the region of North America dominates the industry. The increasing demand for natural and organic products as well as plant-based diets is driving the North American market for cold pressed oil. With customers favoring oils like olive oil, coconut oil, and avocado oil, the US is leading this regional trend. The popularity of ethnic cuisine and healthy living trends have helped to boost cold pressed oil sales in Europe. Cold-pressed olive oil is primarily produced and consumed in nations like Spain, Italy, and Greece, while cold-pressed canola oil is primarily sold in Germany and the United Kingdom.

The demand for natural and healthy goods, as well as ethnic cuisines, is driving the growth of the cold-pressed oil market in the Asia-Pacific region. The demand for natural and healthy goods, as well as the rising appeal of traditional ingredients and cuisines, are driving the market for cold-pressed oil in the Middle East and Africa.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 26.5 billion Market Size (2032) USD 43.8 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 5.3% North America Revenue Share 38.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Growing consumer knowledge of health and wellness trends is one of the key factors propelling the cold-pressed oil market. Since they retain more of the flavor and important nutrients from their source ingredients, cold-pressed oils are thought to be healthier and more nutrient-dense than other types of oils. As people become more worried about the potential risks of synthetic ingredients, there is an increase in demand for natural and organic products, such as cold-pressed oils. Customers are willing to spend more for goods that don't contain pesticides or chemical additives.

Market Restraints

The high cost of production in this sector, which eventually raises retail prices, is one of the main challenges it faces. Specialized machinery and labor-intensive processes are needed for cold-pressing oils, which raises the cost of production. In addition, the restricted availability of raw materials like seeds and nuts adds another level of complexity and raises costs even higher. Because of this, cold-pressed oils are typically more expensive than other kinds of oils, which may discourage consumers on a tight budget from buying them.

Market Opportunities

The increasing demand for natural and organic products presents a significant opportunity for the industry. By emphasizing their natural qualities to health-conscious customers who are ready to pay more for superior and more sustainable products, cold-pressed oils can benefit from this trend. Cold-pressed oils are produced using primarily natural and barely processed ingredients. Another possible market for cold-pressed oil producers is the growth of e-commerce and online retail. These platforms open up new markets and a bigger customer base for businesses. Businesses can reach more customers by getting digital by branching out from conventional brick-and-mortar locations.

Report Segmentation of the Cold-Pressed Oil Market

Type Insight

With a market share of about 40%, the palm oil sector is the most profitable one. Because of its higher oil yield and cheaper production costs compared to other oil products, palm oil is typically used in cold-pressed oil products. Most people are familiar with the versatility and health advantages of coconut oil. Due to its high smoke point and neutral test, cold-pressed sunflower oil is used in cooking and food preparation. Olive oil is a healthy option for salad dressing and cooking because it is high in monounsaturated fatty acids and antioxidants.

Application Insight

With a 56% market share, the food industry segment holds the majority of the market. In the food business, cold-pressed oils are typically used for baking, frying, and cooking. In addition to having high nutritional value, cold-pressed oils also have a distinctive flavor and fragrance that sets them apart from other kinds of oils. They are also utilized in agriculture as natural substitutes for synthetic fertilizers, livestock feed additives, biopesticides, fungicides, and insecticides. Finally, the moisturizing, nourishing, and anti-aging properties of cold-pressed oils, which are used in lotions, creams, shampoos, and conditioners, are what make them a popular choice among consumers in the cosmetics and personal care sectors.

Distribution Channel Insight

Convenience stores are modest retail businesses situated close to residences or places of business, and they frequently sell cold-pressed oils. These shops generally stock a small variety of products, such as food and personal care items. Department shops, which are bigger retail establishments with a wide variety of products in various categories like clothing, electronics, and home goods, also sell cold-pressed oils. Online retail has developed into a significant cold-pressed oil distribution route with the expansion of e-commerce. Customers have easy access to a variety of cold-pressed oils from different brands thanks to websites like Amazon, Walmart, and Alibaba, making it simple for them to shop around and evaluate prices from the comfort of their homes.

Recent Development of the Cold-Pressed Oil Market

In March 2021: Freshmill Oils, the top seller of cold-pressed oils in India, revealed plans to expand its product line by bringing in new oils like apricot oil and black seed oil.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product

Coconut Oil

Palm Oil

Ground Nut Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Soybean Oil

Sunflower Oil

Olive Oil

Peanut Oil

Cottonseed Oil

Based on the Application

Food Industry

Agriculture

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Based on Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Modern Trade Units

Online Retail

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The market for cold-pressed oil is extremely fragmented, with numerous small and medium-sized players working in various regions. There is no dominant company in terms of market share, but firms like Spectrum Organics, Freshmill Oils, and Adams Group have solid regional presences and are well-placed to profit from the increasing demand for cold-pressed oils.

Some of the major players include:

Statfold Seed Oils Ltd

Wilmar International Ltd

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Bunge Limited

Cargill Inc.

China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited

Naissance Natural Healthy Living

Gramiyum Wood Pressed Oils

The Healthy Home Economist

FreshMill Oils

Lala Jagdish Prasad & Company

Multi-Technology

Other Key Players

