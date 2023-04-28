Global Sushi Restaurants Market Report 2023

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sushi Restaurants Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the sushi restaurants market and is forecast to grow by USD 3,247.96 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.13% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by increasing marketing strategies, the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine, and increasing globalization.

This report on the sushi restaurants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies innovative sushi dishes as one of the prime reasons driving the sushi restaurants market growth during the next few years. Also, focus on technological enhancements and rise in demand for nutritious food will lead to sizable demand in the market.



Robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sushi restaurants market vendors. Also, the sushi restaurants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Choushimaru Co. Ltd.

Feng Sushi

FOOD and LIFE Co. Ltd.

Genki Sushi Singapore Pte. Ltd.

HANA GROUP SAS

Hinata Sushi

Innovative Dining Group

Kappa Create Co. Ltd.

Kura Sushi USA Inc.

Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises Inc.

MASA

Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro

Restaurant Wasabi Sushi

Sakae Holdings Ltd.

SUSHI EXPRESS GROUP Pte Ltd.

Ten Sushi Seattle

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

TORIDOLL Holdings Corp.

Yoko Japanese Restaurant

Zensho Holdings Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sushi restaurants market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Nigiri - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Sashimi - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 RDSR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 CBSR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

