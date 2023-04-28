Park Street A/S announces results of annual general meeting 2023

Park Street A/S

Results of annual general meeting

Results of Park Street A/S' annual general meeting 2023

Today, Park Street A/S held its annual general meeting 2023 in accordance with the notice and the agenda announced on 5 April 2023.

The following resolutions were adopted:

Approval of the audited annual report for the financial year 2022.

Approval of the results in accordance with the approved annual report for the financial year 2022 being transferred to the financial year 2023.





Approval of the remuneration report for the financial year 2022 subject to advisory vote.

Re-election of Anita Nassar (chairman), Pradeep Pattem, Ohene Aku Kwapong and Claes Peter Rading, and election of Medha Pattem as members of the board of directors.





Re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's auditor.

Authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting (with delegation powers) with the application and registration to the Danish Business Authority (Erhvervsstyrelsen) for the resolutions passed, including to make any such amendments and additions to the resolutions, which may be necessary in connection with the registration.

No further items or proposals were discussed.

After the general meeting, the board of directors constituted Anita Nassar as chairman.

Best Regards

Pradeep Pattem

CEO

For further information please contact Pradeep Pattem, CEO at parkstreet@parkstreet.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03