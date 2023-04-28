The Starch Sugar Enzymes Market are Projected To Reach USD 6.20 billion By 2030, From USD 3.62 billion in 2022,Registering a CAGR Of 6.50% During The Forecast Period 2023-2030| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Starch Sugar Enzymes Market size was valued at USD 3.62 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.20 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2023 to 2030. The starch/sugar enzymes market is primarily driven by growing demand from the food and beverage industry. Additionally, there is a huge demand for these enzymes in industrial applications such as biofuels, biocatalysts and cleaning agents. There is a huge demand for starch/sugar enzymes from a wide range of consumers due to their versatility.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook:

The Global Starch or Sugar Enzyme Market based on Enzyme Type can be further segmented into Carbohydras’s, Proteases, Lipases, and Others. The carbohydras’s segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. This is mainly owing to rising application of carbohydras in industrial processes and products which is mainly in the food and beverage industry. Moreover, increasing use of carbohydras for preparing sugar syrups are contributing to the growth of this segment. The Proteases segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 1.05% for the period 2021-2026. This is mainly owing due to foods and supplements and helps in digestion, decrease inflammation and also reduces arthritis pain and are increasing the growth of this segment.

Application Outlook:

The Global Starch or Sugar Enzyme Market based on Application can be further segmented into Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cleaning Agents, Bio-Fuel Production, and Others. The food and beverage segment registers for the highest Starch or Sugar Enzyme market share in 2020. This is mainly owing to the increasing use of ethanol fermentation of food products that increase the demand of various other enzymes such as protease and lipase that are contributing to the growth of this segment. The Pharmaceuticals segment is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 2% over 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to increasing awareness regarding health care and cosmetics increases the demand of pharmaceuticals that are increasing the growth of this market.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region from 2023 to 2030. The growth in this region is attributed to the increasing population and rising disposable income coupled with government initiatives for promoting industrialization and development of the food & beverage sector in China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam among other countries.

Europe was the second-largest market after the Asia Pacific owing to high demand from end-use industries such as textiles and detergents along with bread-making applications which are majorly used across Europe due to its large bakery industry that uses starch/sugar enzymes for producing light fluffy products along with reducing baked goods spoilage concerns over extended shelf life. North America accounted for 17% of the global market share in terms of volume consumed followed by Latin America on account of growing consumer trends towards processed foods coupled with agricultural produce availability thereby driving product demand across Central & South America (CSA) countries such as Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 6.2 billion By Type Alpha Amylase

Beta Amylase

Beta Amylase

Other By Application Industrial

Specialty

Others By Industries Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others By Companies ABF

Novozymes

DuPont

Advanced Enzymes Technologies

Roquette Freres

Others. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Have a studied the Starch/Sugar Enzymes Market in 360 degrees via. both primary & secondary research methodologies. This helped us in building an understanding of the current market dynamics, supply-demand gap, pricing trends, product preferences, consumer patterns & so on. The findings were further validated through primary research with industry experts & opinion leaders across countries. The data is further compiled & validated through various market estimation & data validation methodologies. Further, we also have our in-house data forecasting model to predict market growth up to 2030.

