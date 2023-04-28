Global Cloud Database Security Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Cyber Attacks on the Cloud Drives Cloud Database Security

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Database Security - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cloud Database Security estimated at US$20.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Private, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$15.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Public segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Cloud Database Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 143 Featured) -

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Axis Technology LLC

Fortinet, Inc.

Gemalto NV

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

IBM Corporation

Imperva, Inc.

Informatica LLC

Intel Security Group

McAfee LLC

Oracle Corporation

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Voltage Security Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $20.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Database Security

Data Security in Cloud Computing

Healthcare Industry: A Niche End-Use Sector

A Prelude into Leading Market Players

Asia Pacific to Witness Reasonable Growth

Cloud Database Security: An Introductory Prelude

Market Share by Vertical

Cloud Database Security - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Cyber Attacks on the Cloud Drives Cloud Database Security

Issues and Challenges Confronting Cloud Database Security

Cybersecurity Budgets Go Up Amid Data Security Prioritization Efforts

Threat to Cloud Data and Ways to Secure It

Rising Instances of Data Breach Demands the Security

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

