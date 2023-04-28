Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Global Market is Projected to Reach $815.5 Million by 2030: Technological Advancements Boost Capnography Demand

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors estimated at US$408.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$815.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$644.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transcutaneous Carbon Dioxide (tcpCO2) Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $111.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR



The Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$111.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$179.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured) -

Criticare Technologies, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Invivo Corporation

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic plc

Mindray North America

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nonin Medical, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Radiometer Medical ApS

Smiths Medical

Thames Medical

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $408.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $815.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

An Insight into Select Major CO2 Monitoring Technologies

Comparison of PCO2 Monitoring Technologies by Select Parameters

Comparison of PCO2 Monitoring Technologies by Clinical Applications

CO2 Monitoring in Clinical Applications: A Primer

Sizing the Market

Market by Region

Market by Segment

Disposables - A Major Revenue Generator

Mainstream Vs Side Stream Capnography

A Brief Comparison of Mainstream and Side Stream Capnography Techniques

Competitive Landscape

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2025

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Cases of Respiratory Failure - the Underlying Market Driver

Superiority over Pulse Oximetry Drives Adoption of Capnography

Comparison of Capnography and Pulse Oximetry

Growing Patronage from Professional Organizations - A Shot in the Arm for Capnography

Technological Advancements Boost Capnography Demand

Recent Advances Push Volumetric Capnography into Clinical Use

Portable and Cost Effective EtCO2 Devices to Drive Adoption

Expanding Applications to Surge Market Prospects

Major Applications of CO2 Monitoring in a Gist

Capnography Gaining Prominence in Anesthesia Agent Monitoring

Capnography Gains Foothold in Treating Traumatic Brain Injury

Capnography Finds Effectiveness in Treatment of Tension Pneumothorax

Pre-hospital Settings - An Emerging Area of Focus

Prognostic Value of EtCO2 to Drive Adoption

Costlier Respiratory Compromise Drives Use of Capnography

Capnography Finding New Ground in Pediatric Care

Microsteam Technology Resolves Problems with Conventional Capnography

Capnography Receives High Adoption in Hospital Environments

Capnography in Dental Procedures - A Budding Market

Challenges Remain for Capnography Outside ICUs

Role of Capnography Remains Controversial in Mechanical Ventilation

tcPCO2 Remains the Preferred Method of Monitoring Respiratory Function during Cardiac Ablation

Elucidating Cost Benefits to End User is Key to Instigate Growth

Reimbursement Policies Need Streamlining

Research Efforts Pave Way for Better Utilization of Capnography

EtCO2 Monitoring in Burn Wound Care to Yield Better Care

Comparing PtcCO2 and EtCO2 in PaCO2 Measurement in Acute Respiratory Failure

Assessing Reliability and Validity of Sidestream Capnography in Critically Ill Pediatric Patients

Using Continuous Distal Capnography in Monitoring CO2 in HFV-supported Infants

Hypoxemia Detection Using Capnography in Routine GI Procedures

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



