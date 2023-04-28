Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Global Market is Projected to Reach $815.5 Million by 2030: Technological Advancements Boost Capnography Demand

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors estimated at US$408.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$815.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$644.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transcutaneous Carbon Dioxide (tcpCO2) Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $111.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR
The Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$111.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$179.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Market Outlook
- Recent Market Activity
- An Insight into Select Major CO2 Monitoring Technologies
- Comparison of PCO2 Monitoring Technologies by Select Parameters
- Comparison of PCO2 Monitoring Technologies by Clinical Applications
- CO2 Monitoring in Clinical Applications: A Primer
- Sizing the Market
- Market by Region
- Market by Segment
- Disposables - A Major Revenue Generator
- Mainstream Vs Side Stream Capnography
- A Brief Comparison of Mainstream and Side Stream Capnography Techniques
- Competitive Landscape
- Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2025
- Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Cases of Respiratory Failure - the Underlying Market Driver
- Superiority over Pulse Oximetry Drives Adoption of Capnography
- Comparison of Capnography and Pulse Oximetry
- Growing Patronage from Professional Organizations - A Shot in the Arm for Capnography
- Technological Advancements Boost Capnography Demand
- Recent Advances Push Volumetric Capnography into Clinical Use
- Portable and Cost Effective EtCO2 Devices to Drive Adoption
- Expanding Applications to Surge Market Prospects
- Major Applications of CO2 Monitoring in a Gist
- Capnography Gaining Prominence in Anesthesia Agent Monitoring
- Capnography Gains Foothold in Treating Traumatic Brain Injury
- Capnography Finds Effectiveness in Treatment of Tension Pneumothorax
- Pre-hospital Settings - An Emerging Area of Focus
- Prognostic Value of EtCO2 to Drive Adoption
- Costlier Respiratory Compromise Drives Use of Capnography
- Capnography Finding New Ground in Pediatric Care
- Microsteam Technology Resolves Problems with Conventional Capnography
- Capnography Receives High Adoption in Hospital Environments
- Capnography in Dental Procedures - A Budding Market
- Challenges Remain for Capnography Outside ICUs
- Role of Capnography Remains Controversial in Mechanical Ventilation
- tcPCO2 Remains the Preferred Method of Monitoring Respiratory Function during Cardiac Ablation
- Elucidating Cost Benefits to End User is Key to Instigate Growth
- Reimbursement Policies Need Streamlining
- Research Efforts Pave Way for Better Utilization of Capnography
- EtCO2 Monitoring in Burn Wound Care to Yield Better Care
- Comparing PtcCO2 and EtCO2 in PaCO2 Measurement in Acute Respiratory Failure
- Assessing Reliability and Validity of Sidestream Capnography in Critically Ill Pediatric Patients
- Using Continuous Distal Capnography in Monitoring CO2 in HFV-supported Infants
- Hypoxemia Detection Using Capnography in Routine GI Procedures
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
