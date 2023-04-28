Global Stethoscopes Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stethoscopes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Stethoscopes estimated at US$441.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$613 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$309.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronic Stethoscopes segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $141.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Stethoscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$141.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$71.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$36 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured) -

3M Company

American Diagnostic Corporation

Cardionics, Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

NISCO (INDIA)

Rudolf Riester GmbH & Co. KG

Suzuken Co., Ltd.

Welch Allyn, Inc.

Yuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 352 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $441.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $613 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Auscultation: The Age-Old Art Continues to Remain Popular

Stethoscopes to Retain Relevance in the Age of Emerging Alternatives

Developing Markets to Uncover True Potential

China: Fastest Growing Market Worldwide

The Rise of Electronic/Digital Stethoscopes

Electronic Stethoscopes Continue to Grow Despite Limitations

Competitive Scenario

3M: An Ace in the Global Stethoscopes Arena

Leading Players in the Stethoscope Market

Littmann Stethoscopes Designed for Medical Students

Leading Electronic Stethoscopes Models in the Market

A Review of Select Stethoscopes

Select Stethoscope for Nurses

Distribution Dynamics of Stethoscopes

Product Overview

Stethoscopes: Hearing Hearts Speak

Invention of Stethoscopes

Classification by Technology

Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes

Electronic Stethoscopes

Esophageal Stethoscopes

Fetal Stethoscopes

Fetal Heart Rate Detectors

Stethoscopes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth

Global Emphasis on Reducing Infant Mortality Augurs Well for Fetal Heart Rate Detectors

Global Infant Mortality Rate (per 1,000 Live Births) for the Years 2010 through 2018

Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

World Population (in Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 & 2050

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Million for the Years 1990, 2019 & 2050

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Demographics Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Thousands: 2019 & 2030

Percentage Share of Population Aged 65 & Above of the Overall Population for Select Countries: 2019 & 2030

Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Healthcare Spending Stats

World Healthcare Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)

Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Select Country: 2018

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries: 2018

Surging Demand for Physicians Augur Well for the Stethoscopes Market

Density of Physicians in Select Countries: 2018

Technological Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Technological Developments Help Create Single-Head Acoustic Stethoscopes

Electronic, Wireless Stethoscope to Bring Child Care to Homes

ViScope, an Innovative Visual Stethoscope Featuring ECG Benefits

Taal, An India-made Low-cost Stethoscope Making Waves

Heartbuds Electronic Stethoscope Enables Remote Diagnoses

Eko Core, a Smart Stethoscope Attachment for Accurate and Virtual Diagnoses

Mobile Stethoscope: Putting iPhones and iPads to Medical Use

Bluetooth Enabled Stethoscope: A Major Stethoscope Innovation from 3M

Bluetooth Stethoscopes Combines with Digital Wireless Hearing Aids

CardioSleeve: A Unique Accessory for Stethoscopes

TACTILE Designs New Smartphone Stethoscope Case

Optical Stethoscopes: A Major Technological Breakthrough

Stethoscope Apps on Smartphones: The Way of the Future

Advanced Diagnostic Techniques and Contamination Concerns Relegate Importance of Stethoscopes

Advanced Alternative Systems: A Threat to Conventional Stethoscopes?

Hand-held Ultrasound Devices Gain Prominence among Health Professionals

Adoption of Portable Ultrasound Systems Favorable in Future

Biomedical Radar System: A Superior Alternative to Traditional Stethoscopes

Growing Smartphone Sales: A Business Case for Stethoscope Apps

World Market for Smartphones: Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Smartphone Adoption Rate by Geographic Region: 2018 & 2025

Digital Stethoscope Concept Faces Challenges

Online Marketing and Online Sales Increases Market Competition

Stethoscope Regulations: Rules for Classification and Marketing Approval

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

