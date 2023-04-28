The Global Zinc Battery Market Was Valued At USD 9,211.6 Million In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach USD 11,439.5 Million By 2030, At A CAGR Of 3.2% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Zinc Battery Market Was Valued At USD 9,211.6 Million In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach USD 11,439.5 Million By 2030, At A CAGR Of 3.2% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030.Key factors driving the growth of this market include Increased research and development will fuel the zinc-air battery market.

People all over the world are conducting research and development to determine how zinc-air batteries can be utilized in energy storage devices and electric vehicles. For instance, the Canadian company Zinc8 Energy Solutions manufactures energy-storing zinc-air batteries. However, the battery safety standard is currently being certified, and demonstration projects are underway.

Segmentation Overview:

By Type Outlook:

The market share is divided between non-rechargeable batteries and rechargeable batteries. Non-rechargeable batteries are disposable, cost-effective, and require less maintenance. There will be a greater demand for rechargeable batteries due to their durability and reusability. There are numerous applications for rechargeable zinc-air batteries, from small devices to large vehicles. It is also renowned for its durability, dependability, and energy production. Due to these factors, it will be superior to the sort that cannot be charged. In light of this, it is anticipated that its market share will increase rapidly over the next few years.

Application Outlook:

Hearing aids, military apparatus, safety lamps, and other applications comprise various market segments. Due to the prevalence of these batteries in small devices, hearing aids are the most prevalent product on the market. Due to their high energy efficiency and the growing popularity of energy storage devices, zinc-air batteries are also an excellent option. These batteries are also likely to become increasingly prevalent in electric vehicles. These batteries outperform lithium-ion batteries in terms of energy efficiency, environmental friendliness, and cost.

Regional Analysis:

The largest market share was held by the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Europe. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR. Due to factors such as the rising adoption of consumer electronics and technologically advanced products, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the global zinc battery market over the forecast period. Due to the increasing demand for electric passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles in Europe, the zinc battery market is expected to retain a significant market share. The market in North America is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period due to factors such as the increasing adoption of advanced technology products, the rising population, and the rising demand for consumer electronics, which will drive the demand for zinc batteries.

Market Dynamics:

Key Trends:

As electric vehicles improve, zinc-air batteries will increase in popularity: As these batteries are still in the early phases of development, numerous research institutions and corporations are collaborating to determine how to make them accessible to the public. The expected duration of initiatives has increased, which will generate more revenue in the coming years. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global EV sales dropped by 15% during the pandemic. In the future years, this will unquestionably make it more difficult for battery manufacturers to compete.

Acceptance of power from renewable sources will increase to facilitate expansion: Increasing popularity of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind is driving up demand for battery energy storage systems. This will promote market expansion. As the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and the demand for more electricity increase, renewable energy sources are increasingly utilized to generate electricity. This leads to the development of battery storage systems, which aids the development of zinc-air batteries.

Restraining factors:

Mercury concerns reduce the prevalence of zinc-air batteries: Mercury, which is hazardous to human health, is present in zinc, which significantly reduces the product's demand. In addition, there is the possibility that lithium-ion batteries, which use less energy, last longer, and are more durable, will become an affordable alternative in the near future. These factors could prevent the expansion of this market.

