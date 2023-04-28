Global eHealth Market Report 2023: Increased Innovations and Technological Advancements Drive Growth

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global eHealth Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Product, End User, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global eHealth Market size is expected to reach $212.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 13.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Medtronic PLC

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc.

Veradigm, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

Teladoc Health, Inc.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (Optum, Inc.)

Athenahealth, Inc. (Veritas Capital)

The application of information & communication technology (ICT) for health is known as 'eHealth' widely. Medical apps, health records, and telemedicine have all used ICT extensively.

E-health allows it to keep hospital patient, employee, and financial data online. The process of keeping healthcare data has changed as a result of this. The medical team initially entered data manually. Contrarily, all patient data is currently accessible in seconds, and only a single unique identification number is needed.



eHealth has several advantages over traditional clinical data management techniques, including eliminating manual record-keeping and facilitating quick access to patient information.

Additionally, it is projected that automated & interoperable healthcare information systems would optimize payment for ambulatory and inpatient healthcare providers while enhancing patient happiness, lowering healthcare costs, increasing efficiency, reducing mistakes, and improving medical care.



The main factors driving the eHealth market are the expansion of government programs promoting the use of e-health products and services, the rise in the demand for e-health solutions to manage regulatory compliance, and the shortage of healthcare workers. In contrast, more prospects in developing countries, the growth of the mHealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring sectors, and an increase in the adoption of e-health solutions in outpatient care facilities are anticipated to offer attractive growth opportunities for the market.



Market Growth Factors

Surged use in outpatient care facilities



E-health and telehealth will advance with information science, technology, medicine, and biotechnology advancements. As a result, patients and healthcare workers in the future will be much more accustomed to using cutting-edge equipment, services, and software. Also, it is becoming increasingly clear that eHealth allows healthcare professionals to improve health systems and convert them from 'detect and treat' to 'predict and prevent' models.

As a result, activities using eHealth solutions are growing, becoming more prevalent in outpatient treatment, and are anticipated to present opportunities for the eHealth market.



Increased innovations and technological advancements



Businesses in the eHealth market are enhancing the benefits of deep medical learning to anticipate individuals' risks of dementia and Parkinson's. Numerous businesses are gaining expertise in artificial medical intelligence (AI) that predicts likely patient disease patterns.

Several researchers have launched research projects using medical AI to examine non-invasive interconnections between brain areas to identify mental diseases in patients at very early stages. Hence, IT businesses should engage with academics and innovators to minimize the necessity for surgical treatments in the early diagnosis of mental diseases. Possible innovations and technological advancements are predicted to support the growth of the eHealth market in the upcoming years.



Market Restraining Factor

Medical practitioners' reluctance to accept innovative eHealth solutions



Physicians are restricting to adopt these systems because of their complexity & lack of user-friendliness in modern healthcare IT systems. Several doctors believe that using healthcare Technology solutions hinders their ability to communicate with patients.

Also, in remote locations, issues including a lack of internet technology and a dearth of professionals accessible to offer technical assistance are to blame for doctors' reluctance to utilize HCIT solutions. All of these elements are having a negative impact on how quickly healthcare businesses adopt eHealth technologies.

Scope of the Study

By Product

Medical Apps

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Telehealth

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and Picture Archiving & Communications Systems (PACS)

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

Prescribing Solutions

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)

Pharmacy Information Systems

Others

By End-user

Healthcare Providers

Payers

Healthcare Consumers

Others

