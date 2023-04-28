Global Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market Report to 2028: Increasing Prevalence of Herpes Simplex Virus Infections Drives Growth

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Drug Type, Type, Distribution Channel, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market size is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 3.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

Herpes simplex virus is a prevalent sexually transmitted infection (STI) that affects people. Herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) as well as herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2) are the two types.

Cold sores and oral herpes are frequently linked to HSV-1. Therefore, oral intercourse can potentially result in genital herpes. HSV-2 typically causes genital herpes and can also transmit oral herpes during oral intercourse. Both forms of herpes are extremely contagious and can be spread by touching an infected person's saliva or genital secretions.



Herpes severity and frequency are decreased by antiviral drugs like acyclovir, which prevent virus reproduction. The other medications, such as famciclovir and valacyclovir, suppress viral DNA synthesis, stopping the virus from reproducing and generating symptoms.

There are many different formulations of these drugs, including topical ointments and oral pills. Since there is presently no effective treatment for HSV infection, the current therapies mainly aim to manage symptoms and lessen the frequency and intensity of outbreaks. However, because of the substantial medical need, this has created in the market for HSV therapies, new medicines are being developed, and there is a rising need for efficient treatments.



Although oral herpes is typically asymptomatic, it can occasionally cause painful blisters or ulcers in or around the mouth. In addition, before sores develop, infected people frequently feel a tingling, burning, or itchy feeling around their mouth. The frequency of these recurrences varies from individual to individual.



Many times, the moderate or asymptomatic symptoms of genital herpes can go unnoticed. One or more anal or genital ulcers or blisters are present when symptoms of genital herpes first appear. Fever, bodily aches, and enlarged lymph nodes are additional signs of a fresh infection. Symptoms can return after the first episode, though they can be quite severe. HSV-1-induced genital herpes seldom recurs in most cases. Recurrent symptoms of HSV-2 are typical. Recurrences, nevertheless, typically don't last as long as the initial episode and become milder over time.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing prevalence of herpes simplex virus infections



As patients look for ways to control their symptoms and lower the risk of transmission, there is a rising demand for HSV therapies as awareness of the value of sexual health grows. Also, healthcare services, like HSV treatment, are now more available due to increases in healthcare spending in developing nations.

This has improved healthcare access and raised the demand for HSV treatments. Therefore, the rising prevalence of HSV infection is propelling the demand for treatment and medication, which in turn is boosting the growth of the herpes simplex virus treatment market.



Rising development of HSV testing and medications



Numerous awareness programs have aided in increasing the knowledge about the disease as well as the availability of treatment methods, which in turn has facilitated the uptake of diagnosis and treatment. As herpes infections become more widely known, more individuals are coming forward and getting therapy, which increases the demand for efficient treatments in industrialized nations.

Moreover, the increasing availability of common herpes medications in underdeveloped and developing nations has prompted market participants to provide more advanced medication in these regions. Hence, all these factors are propelling the development of the market in the coming years.



Market Restraining Factor

Prevalent side effects of most used herpes medications



The administration of suppressive acyclovir treatments has caused the establishment of acyclovir-resistant HSV strains. This is a problem because the second-line anti-herpes medications, cidofovir and foscarnet, are comparatively more toxic than acyclovir.

One report in the literature describes the emergence of acyclovir-resistant HSV in a baby receiving long-term suppressive acyclovir treatment. In addition, a 10-day-old baby with acyclovir-resistant HSV in the larynx is described in another study. Therefore, the side effects of long-term usage of herpes medication may hamper the market's growth in the coming years.



