Global Robotic Process Automation Market to 2030: Rising Demand for Robotic Process Automation Solutions in the BFSI Sector Drives Growth

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Process Automation Market by Offering, Type, Application, Sector, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic process automation market is projected to reach $35.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The growth of the robotic process automation market is driven by the growing demand for automation in business processes, the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud, AI, and machine learning, and the rising demand for robotic process automation solutions in the BFSI sector.

Further, the rising adoption of RPA-enabled self-learning conversational chatbots and the growing adoption of robotic process automation solutions in the healthcare sector is expected to create market growth opportunities.



Key questions answered in the report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of offering, type, deployment mode, organization size, application, and sector?

What is the historical market for robotic process automation across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global robotic process automation market?

Who are the major players in the global robotic process automation market, and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global robotic process automation market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global robotic process automation market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global robotic process automation market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Scope of the Report

Robotic Process Automation Market, by Offering

Software

Hardware

Consulting Services

Implementation & Development Services

Training Services

Robotic Process Automation Market, by Type

Attended RPA

Unattended RPA

Hybrid RPA

Robotic Process Automation Market, by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Robotic Process Automation Market, by Deployment Mode

On-premise Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

Robotic Process Automation Market, by Application

Administration and Reporting

Customer Account Management

Employee Onboarding

Data Validation

Invoice Processing

Data Migration and Capture Extraction

Other Applications

Robotic Process Automation Market, by Sector

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Public Sector

Other Sectors

