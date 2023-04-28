The Polyamide-Imide Resin Market are Projected To Reach USD 1137.15 million By 2030, From USD 687.1 million in 2022,Registering a CAGR Of 6.50% During The Forecast Period 2023-2030| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polyamide Imide Resin Market size was valued at USD 687.1 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1137.15 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2023 to 2030. Polyamide-imide resins will be used more because of the rising need for glass fillers and the fast growth of the auto industry. By adding glass fibres to polyamide-imide resins, the bending modulus of polyamide-imide resins can be increased while the rate of expansion is slowed down. Polyamide-imide resins are also used a lot in the automotive business because they have good thermal properties. So, these factors are likely to increase the demand for polyamideimide resins and help the market grow over the next few years.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook:

On the basis of types, the market is segmented into Unfilled, Glass-filled, Carbon-filled.

Unfilled

Unfilled polyamide-imide resin is a type of polyamide-imide resin that does not contain any reinforcing fillers. This type of polyamide-imide resin is used in a variety of applications, including automotive parts, electrical and electronic components, and oil and gas equipment. Unfilled polyamide-imide resins are also used in the oil and gas industry due to their high resistance to corrosion, which makes them ideal for use in downhole applications.

Carbon-filled

Carbon-filled polyamide-imide resins are made by adding carbon black particles to the polymer resin. The resulting material is stronger and has a higher resistance to heat and wear than unfilled polyamide-imide resins. Carbon-filled polyamide-imide resins are used in applications that require high strength and durability, such as automotive and aerospace parts.

Application Outlook:

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Oil & Gas.

Automotive

Polyamide imide resin is used in the automotive industry to manufacture different components. Some of the major applications are break, pad, calipers, clutch plates and discs, gears, power steering systems, and fuel tanks. It offers excellent resistance to heat, high mechanical strength, good dimensional stability, and low moisture absorption.

Aerospace

In the Aerospace industry, Polyamide Imide Resin is used to make various components such as gears, wheels, and bearing. These polymers have properties like high thermal performance and low coefficient of friction which makes them suitable for this application. Moreover, these polymers have excellent resistance to wear & tear which increases their demand in aerospace applications.

Electrical & Electronics

Polyamide-imide resin finds its application in the electrical & electronics industry as a material for insulation, semiconductors, and other electronic components. It has excellent thermal and chemical resistance along with high mechanical strength that makes it an ideal choice for these applications. The growing demand for the miniaturization of electronic devices is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Oil & Gas

Polyamide Imide Resin is used in oil & gas applications because of its outstanding electrical properties, exceptional resistance to thermo-oxidative degradation, and good resilience at elevated temperatures. Polyamide Imide resin has excellent dimensional stability which makes it suitable for components that are exposed to large temperature variations.

Regional Analysis:

Based on geography, the polyamide-imide resins market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and EMEA. Asia Pacific has emerged as the market's most dominant region. In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for approximately 41% of total revenue earned in the global market. Asia-Pacific countries, including China and India, are comparatively ahead in terms of growth in the aerospace sector. In 2022, the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced plans to deliver 73 Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets, with deliveries expected between 2024 and 2028.

The polyamide-imide resin market will also witness significant growth in North America. The United States and Canada are emerging as competing countries in the Polyamide-Imide Resins market. According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the development of US flagship aircraft carriers is estimated to grow at a rate of 54 aircraft per year.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1137.15 Million By Type N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone

Isocyanates

Other By Application Food packaging

Paper and pulp

Architectural

Marine

Other By End-Use Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical and electronics

Oil and gas

Other By Industries Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others By Companies Innotek Technology

Axalta Coating Systems

Toyobo

Nuplex Resins

Fujifilm

Hitachi Chemical

Drake Plastics Ltd. Co.

Others Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Polyamide-imide is a thermoplastic amorphous polymer with excellent mechanical strength, heat and chemical resistance. Some of its other properties include high strength and stiffness, good wear resistance, excellent chemical resistance and excellent thermal stability. It also exhibits greater compressive strength and higher impact resistance than most advanced engineering plastics. Polyamide-imides are impervious to aliphatic and aromatic hydrocarbons, chlorinated and fluorinated hydrocarbons, and most acids at moderate temperatures. Due to these excellent properties, polyamideimides are widely used in various industries such as aerospace, automotive, electrical and electronic, and oil and gas.

Polyamide-imides are replacing traditional materials including thermoset polymers, metals and other types of plastics in applications requiring high thermal resiliency. Demand is increasing in various end-use industries such as oil and gas, automotive, aerospace, electrical and electronics. This high demand is due to the excellent properties of polyamide-imides such as high strength and stiffness, good wear resistance, excellent chemical resistance and excellent thermal stability.

Restraints

Hybrid technology is being used to manufacture conventional and engineering plastics to match the properties of polyamide-imides. Conventional and engineering plastics are relatively cheaper than polyamideimide because raw materials are readily available and processing costs are low. Hybrid technology combines the properties of two materials so that the combined effect is greater than the sum of the individual parts. For example, low-grade polyamides such as PA6 and PA66 are developed alongside composites to perform in high-temperature applications.

