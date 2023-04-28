Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing Technologies Drives Growth

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Control Systems Security Market by Offering, Security Type, Organization Size, Application, End-use Industry - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial control systems security market is expected to reach $30.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.



The growth of this market is attributed to government initiatives and regulations supporting the adoption of ICS security solutions and increasing automation in manufacturing industries.

In addition, the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing technologies and the growing demand for robotic process automation systems is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the growth of this market. However, the high capital expenditure required for ICS security deployment restrains the growth of this market up to a certain extent.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2023, the services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global industrial control systems security market. However, the software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing concerns regarding data security and privacy and industrial enterprises' consistent efforts to improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and increase security

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of offering, security type, organization size, application, end-use industry, and countries?

What is the historical market for industrial control systems security across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global industrial control systems security market?

Who are the major players in the global industrial control systems security market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global industrial control systems security market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global industrial control systems security market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global industrial control systems security market and how do they compete with the other players?

Scope of the Report:



Market Assessment, by Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Market Assessment by Security Type

Network Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Endpoint Security

Market by Assessment, by Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market by Assessment, by Application

Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management

Encryption

Identity & Access Management

Risk & Compliance Management

Antivirus/Antimalware

Intrusion Detection/Prevention

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation

Security & Vulnerability Management

Security Configuration Management

Security Information & Event Management (SIEM)

Whitelisting

Firewalls

Other Applications

Market Assessment, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical

FMCG

Heavy Metals & Machinery

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

Other Industries

Companies Mentioned

Fortinet Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

BAE Systems plc (U.K.)

Applied Risk (Netherlands)

Verve Industrial Protection (U.S.)

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Sophos Ltd. (U.K.)

Claroty Ltd. (U.S.)

Imperva Inc. (U.S.)

Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)

Darktrace Holdings Limited. (U.K.)

Cyberbit Ltd (Israel)

AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

Radiflow LTD (Israel)

Positive Technologies (Russia)

Airbus SE (Netherlands)

