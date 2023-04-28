Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing Technologies Drives Growth

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Control Systems Security Market by Offering, Security Type, Organization Size, Application, End-use Industry - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial control systems security market is expected to reach $30.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.
The growth of this market is attributed to government initiatives and regulations supporting the adoption of ICS security solutions and increasing automation in manufacturing industries.
In addition, the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing technologies and the growing demand for robotic process automation systems is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the growth of this market. However, the high capital expenditure required for ICS security deployment restrains the growth of this market up to a certain extent.
Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2023, the services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global industrial control systems security market. However, the software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing concerns regarding data security and privacy and industrial enterprises' consistent efforts to improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and increase security
Key questions answered in the report:
- Which are the high growth market segments in terms of offering, security type, organization size, application, end-use industry, and countries?
- What is the historical market for industrial control systems security across the globe?
- What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2023-2030?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global industrial control systems security market?
- Who are the major players in the global industrial control systems security market, and what shares of the market do they hold?
- Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?
- How is the competitive landscape?
- What are the recent developments in the global industrial control systems security market?
- What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global industrial control systems security market?
- What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?
- Who are the local emerging players in the global industrial control systems security market and how do they compete with the other players?
Scope of the Report:
Market Assessment, by Offering
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Market Assessment by Security Type
- Network Security
- Application Security
- Cloud Security
- Endpoint Security
Market by Assessment, by Organization Size
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Market by Assessment, by Application
- Data Loss Prevention
- Unified Threat Management
- Encryption
- Identity & Access Management
- Risk & Compliance Management
- Antivirus/Antimalware
- Intrusion Detection/Prevention
- Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation
- Security & Vulnerability Management
- Security Configuration Management
- Security Information & Event Management (SIEM)
- Whitelisting
- Firewalls
- Other Applications
Market Assessment, by End-use Industry
- Automotive
- Electronics & Electrical
- FMCG
- Heavy Metals & Machinery
- Energy & Utilities
- Transportation
- Other Industries
Companies Mentioned
- Fortinet Inc. (U.S.)
- Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)
- Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.)
- Palo Alto Networks Inc. (U.S.)
- IBM Corporation (U.S.)
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
- ABB Ltd (Switzerland)
- Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
- Schneider Electric SE (France)
- BAE Systems plc (U.K.)
- Applied Risk (Netherlands)
- Verve Industrial Protection (U.S.)
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (U.S.)
- Sophos Ltd. (U.K.)
- Claroty Ltd. (U.S.)
- Imperva Inc. (U.S.)
- Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)
- Darktrace Holdings Limited. (U.K.)
- Cyberbit Ltd (Israel)
- AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia)
- Radiflow LTD (Israel)
- Positive Technologies (Russia)
- Airbus SE (Netherlands)
