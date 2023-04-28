Global Packaging Machinery Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $62.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.4%

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Machinery Market by Type, by Function, Automation, End-use and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaging machinery market is projected to reach $ 62.43 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. Based on volume, the global packaging machinery market is projected to reach 13,603 thousand units by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Packaging machines are heavy-duty machines that are used to pack goods, items, and other various products. The machinery varies according to the functional requirement, such as filling and capping.

Also, it performs other business-critical tasks such as item coding, labeling, and handling across various industries such as food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics & personal care. Moreover, several other tasks, such as filling, wrapping, and sealing, are also performed by packaging machinery to protect products from transportation and storage.



The growth of this market is driven by the increase in goods manufacturing across industries, favorable government regulations for product safety, and technological advancements in fill-finish manufacturing processes. However, high initial costs associated with installing packaging machinery and stringent regulations to limit plastic usage restrain the growth of the global packaging machinery market.

The rising foodborne diseases and increasing demand for processed and packaged products are expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the lack of skilled operators is a major challenge for market growth.

Packaging Machinery Market, by Type

Carded Packaging Machines

Blister Packaging Machines

Clamshell Packaging Machines

Skin Packaging Machines

Cartoning Machines

Horizontal Cartoning Machines

Vertical Cartoning Machines

Case Erectors

Filling Machines

Agitator Fillers

Flow Fillers

Vertical Form-fill-seal Machines

Other Filling Machines

Stretch Wrappers

Orbital Wrappers

Ring Straddle Wrappers

Straddle Wrappers

Turntable Wrappers

Shrink Wrapping Machines

Case Packers

Labelling Machines

Bottle Packaging Machines

Other Packaging Machines

Packaging Machinery Market, by Function

Single Function

Multi-function

Packaging Machinery Market, by Automation Mode

Automatic Packing Machines

Semi-automatic Packing Machines

Packaging Machinery Market, by End-use Industry

Food & Beverages

Dairy

Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Snack Foods

Chips

Nuts and Seeds

Other Snacks

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Other Products

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Functional foods

Medicine

Pills & Capsules

Medical Devices and Supplies

Medical Testing Kits

Agriculture

Fertilizers

Seeds

Pesticides

Chemicals

Powders

Liquid

Granules

Personal Care

Fragrances

Decorative Cosmetics

Body Care

Hair Care

Consumer Electronics

Apparel & Footwear

Other End-use Industries

