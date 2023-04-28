English Finnish

Enedo Plc's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement 2022 published

ENEDO PLC Stock exchange release 28 April 2023 at 18:20

Enedo Plc’s Financial Statements have been published in Finnish under the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as XHTML file.

Enedo Plc's Annual Report for the financial year 2022 has been published in pdf- and XHTML-format and is attached to this stock exchange release. Annual Report is available on the company's website at www.enedopower.com.

Corporate Governance Statement 2022 and Remuneration Statement 2022 have been published and are attached to this stock exchange release. The statements are available on the company's website at www.enedopower.com.

Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2022 the group´s revenue was EUR 46,8 million. Enedo has 334 employees, and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. Enedo is a subsidiary of Inission AB since 1st July 2022.

