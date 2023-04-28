Global Functional Food and Beverages Market Report to 2030: Increasing Demand for Healthy & Nutrition-Rich Diets Drives Growth

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Food and Beverages Market by Type, Application, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Functional Food and Beverages Market is expected to reach $532.98 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.)

Danone S.A. (France)

Glanbia plc (Ireland)

Hearthside Food Solutions LLC (U.S.)

Mars Incorporated (U.S.)

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Raisio plc (Finland)

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands)

The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)

Arla Foods amba (Denmark)

Amway Corporation (U.S.)

PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.)

Kellogg Company (U.S.)

General Mills Inc. (U.S.)

The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand for healthy & nutrition-rich diets, rising demand for sports & performance drinks, growing innovation and new product developments, and changes in lifestyles & rising incidences of chronic diseases.

Furthermore, increasing investment and expansions in the functional food and beverages industry and rapid growth in the retail sector are expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of this market.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the functional food and beverages market based on type, application, distribution channel, and geography.



Scope of the Report:

Functional Food and Beverages Market, by Type

Functional Foods

Bakery Products

Confectionery Products

Snacks

Dairy Products

Infant Food Products

Other Functional Foods

Functional Beverages

Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Fortified Juices

Dairy-based Beverages

Other Functional Beverages

Functional Food and Beverages Market, by Application

Health & Wellness

Sports Nutrition

Weight Management

Immunity

Digestive Health

Clinical Nutrition

Cardiac Health

Other Applications

Functional Food and Beverages Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Other Distribution Channels

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, application, distribution channel, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the functional food and beverages market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the functional food and beverages market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what are their market shares?

How is the competitive landscape for the functional food and beverages market?

What are the recent developments in the functional food and beverages market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the functional food and beverages market, and how do they compete with other players?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7l15m8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.