April 28th, 2023

Aéroports de Paris SA

2022 Universal Registration Document





On April 28th 2023, Aéroports de Paris filed a new version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), in ESEF format, under number D.23-0284.

This new version replaces the one filed on April 14th, 2023 and aims at integrating the final version of the Statutory auditors' Special Report on regulated agreements signed on March 30, 2023. No other changes have been made to the document.

In addition, Aéroports de Paris announces the filing of a free translation to English of the 2022 Universal Registration Document and reminds that the original French language version of the document prevails over the translation which is made available for information purposes only.

The document may be viewed and downloaded on the Group website (http://www.parisaeroport.fr/en/group/finance/amf-information) and the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). The free translation in English is available on the Group website.

Investor Relations contacts: Cécile Combeau +33 6 32 35 01 46 and Eliott Roch +33 6 98 90 85 14 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2022, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 86.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 193.7 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2022, group revenue stood at €4,688 million and net income at €516million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

