PCAS: RELEASE OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT (URD)

English French





RELEASE OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT (URD)

Ecully, April 28, 2023

The PCAS Universal Registration Document 2022, which includes the annual financial report, was filed with France's Financial Markets Authority, in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format), on April 27, 2023, under number D.23-0356.

This document contains:

The 2022 annual financial report





The Board of Directors' corporate governance report in accordance with Section L.225-37 of France's Commercial Code





The statutory auditors’ reports





The information relating to the statutory auditors' fees





This document in French version is available in accordance with the applicable regulatory conditions.

It may be consulted:

At PCAS headquarters: 21 chemin de la Sauvegarde, 21 Ecully Parc, CS 33167, 69134 Ecully, France

On the company website: www.pcas.com

On the AMF website: www.amf-france.org





NEXT FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE: Net Sales as of June 30, 2023 – July 27, 2023





ABOUT PCAS

PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With about 11% of its net sales earmarked for R&D and a large international footprint, PCAS is the preferred industrial partner for market-leading major global groups. Boasting especially high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in leading-edge segments. PCAS generated net sales of €226.4 million in 2022 and employs nearly 1200 people in six countries.

To find out more about PCAS: www.pcas.com





PCAS Newcap Jean-Louis Martin / Eric Moissenot



Emmanuel Huynh / Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Financial communication and investor relations Tél. : +33 1 69 79 60 00

www.pcas.com Tél. : +33 1 44 71 98 53

pcas@newcap.eu

Attachment