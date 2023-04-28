English French

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 24 TO APRIL 28, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 24 to April 28, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 24/04/2023 FR0010451203 9 300 21,0649 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/04/2023 FR0010451203 16 500 20,9376 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/04/2023 FR0010451203 39 000 20,4821 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/04/2023 FR0010451203 11 337 20,6192 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/04/2023 FR0010451203 4 864 20,4878 XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

