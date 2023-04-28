DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 24 to April 28, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6224/04/2023FR00104512039 300 21,0649XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/04/2023FR001045120316 500 20,9376XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/04/2023FR001045120339 000 20,4821XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/04/2023FR001045120311 337 20,6192XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/04/2023FR00104512034 864 20,4878XPAR
       

