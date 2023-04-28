The British Chambers of Commerce Visited Shop2u to Promote Collaborative Development of E-commerce Industry and Capital

New York, NY, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 28th, under the auspices of the British Chambers of Commerce, a joint mission of industry and capital visited Shop2U, an e-commerce company, to learn the management and experience of the world-renowned e-commerce company in the industry, to broaden development perspective, stimulate enthusiasm for innovation and explore partnership opportunities.

At the exchange meeting, the group first watched Shop2U's company video, which provided a comprehensive introduction to the history and the product R&D progress of its e-commerce platform, and learned about the comprehensive strength of Shop2U, which has grown into a highly regarded e-commerce platform with its outstanding strength and considerable market performance as a leader in emerging e-commerce marketplaces, and has provided millions of jobs for the community.

Insiders then introduced the platform's global strategic plan. Shop2U has established strategic partnerships with brands in several countries and will strengthen its position in key markets such as the UK, US, Australia, Japan and Southeast Asia, building long-term partnerships with local suppliers to provide a wider selection of products and quality-enhanced services to global consumers to continuously further its stable process of global expansion.

The delegation of entrepreneurs and capital market experts have said that they have a deeper and more systematic new understanding of Shop2U. They learned that in addition to its mature business model, supply logistics and personalized services, Shop2U has also built an underlying technology system based on cloud computing and big data, a system that harbors tremendous innovative power and moreover reflects the global values of people-oriented and technology for social good, which will be the entry point for everyone.

Digitalization as the core of a new round of industrial change is undergoing. Boundaries of the digital world and the real economy, intelligent technology and traditional industries, consumer connections and industrial links are broken. Digitalization extends from the consumer side to the distribution side and the industrial side. Shop2U is committed to promoting the deep integration of intelligent technology and the e-commerce industry for global consumers, and in the exchange proposed to build an e-commerce information platform through cloud platforms and big data to help the sustainable development of the e-commerce industry.

The head of the Ministry of Commerce said, "Shop2U is an e-commerce enterprise with strong comprehensive power. And after a short communication and understanding, everyone was impressed by the platform's technological innovation and quality service, and hoped to have the opportunity to visit and exchange again, and also looked forward to future opportunities for cooperation in talent and organization building."