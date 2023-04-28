[Latest] Global Private 5G Network Market Size/Share Worth USD 41.80 Billion by 2030 at a 49.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Private 5G Network Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Frequency (Sub-6 GHz, mmWave), By Spectrum (Licensed, Unlicensed/Shared), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing , Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Defense, Enterprises & Campus, Mining, Healthcare/Hospitals, Oil & Gas, Retail, Agriculture, Smart Cities, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Private 5G Network Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 41.80 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 49.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

A private 5G network is similar to a public 5G network; however, it allows an owner to offer preferential licensing and access to its wireless spectrum. It is a wireless local area network that uses 5G-enabled technologies to create a network with dedicated infrastructure and bandwidth to meet the specific connectivity needs of an enterprise. For building a private 5G network, enterprises or other end, users need to purchase spectrum from mobile network operators (MNOs), the government, or third-party spectrum providers.

The adoption of private 5G networks is attaining traction globally as regulators allocate more spectrum for enterprises to build private 5G networks. Consequently, the secret 5G network market will reach $ 41.80 Bn by 2030.

It is anticipated that vendors in the private 5G network software market will have growth opportunities during the forecast period as enterprises in the manufacturing sector are rapidly implementing 5G capabilities to support transformative applications associated with digital transformation, intelligent factories, and the Internet of Things (IoT). In addition, many countries are rolling out private 5G networks to augment present capabilities and introduce new possibilities for leading industrial players.

For instance, in 2021, Germany issued 5G personal licenses to about 33 companies, including BASF, BMW, Bosch, Siemens, Volkswagen, and Lufthansa, among others, to run exclusive networks. Also, countries such as France, the U.S., the U.K., and Australia are actively introducing policies to roll out private 5G networks.

Market Dynamics.

Drivers.

5G technology has become a significant breakthrough in the global telecom sector and is projected to transform almost all other sectors. Hence, the countries are introducing infrastructure development plans that fuel the growth of the private 5G network market. For instance, in June 2022, democratic nations in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit, including Canada, France, Japan, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States, introduced a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment to support the development of quality and sustainable infrastructure in middle-income and developing countries.

Through this partnership, G7 nations are aimed at mobilizing about $600 billion in private and public funding for infrastructure by 2027 to make healthcare, energy, and telecommunications more accessible. On the other hand, as a part of the 14th Five-Year Plan of China 5G network deployment, development has achieved remarkable progress in the past few years.

Thus, infrastructure development plans are boosting the private 5G network market growth.

Furthermore, Industry 4.0 has increased demand for specialized local area networks (LAN) among corporate and industrial sectors. Leading industrial players, including Siemens AG, Mercedes Benz AG, and ABB Ltd., are adopting industrial robotics and sensor-based technologies that help increase production and functional effectiveness. Such technologies rely on the private 5G network for a seamless, secure internet connection.

In addition, 5G-enabled technologies are helping to support the development of intelligent manufacturing and smart factories by offering compelling advantages to manufacturers. This has boosted use cases of self-driving machines, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), collaborative mobile robots, AR/VR headsets, predictive maintenance, and augmented reality (A.R.) in industrial applications.

Therefore, regulators actively allocate more spectrum to industrial enterprises to establish their own private 5G networks. For instance, in March 2019, the German regulator, Bundesnetzagentur (The Federal Network Agency), announced an assignment of local 5G licenses to meet the need of SMB-sized businesses and industrial applications.

According to this regulator, 5G could significantly support agriculture, industrial automation, and forestry industries. This has mainly driven the growth of the global private 5G network market .

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Private 5G Network market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Private 5G Network market forward?

What are the Private 5G Network Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Private 5G Network Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Private 5G Network market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Restraints.

The 5G standard demands a much higher data rate, high reliability, ultra-low latency, and security. However, fourth generation (4G) wireless communication technology LTE and LTE advanced has been deployed all over the globe. Hence, there is a need for a new standard to support low latency and ultra-fast services to customers. For instance, according to a recent survey by NTT, integration of 5G technology with legacy networks and systems is the most significant deployment barrier for private 5G networks. This factor is projected to hamper the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Opportunities.

Organizations willing to deploy private 5G networks heavily invest in new infrastructure to ensure their existing devices are 5G-ready. This creates lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Also, the leading telecom operators around the globe are expanding their private 5G network offerings. For instance, in March 2022, Nokia signed an agreement with Etisalat UAE to deploy 5G private wireless networks. This agreement aims to support enterprises across Abu Dhabi in various industries by digitally transforming operations and implementing Industry 4.0 through 5G use cases.

Challenges.

Deployment of a private 5G network is overgrowing globally; however, enterprises still need to work on the technology’s costs, competition from well-known alternatives such as Wi-Fi 6, and device limitations. In addition, factors including spectrum availability issues and regulatory requirements may pose significant challenges to the market’s growth during the forecasted period.

Report Highlights.

Based on the component, the hardware segment is expected to hold the most significant CAGR and is projected to dominate. With the proliferation of enterprise private 5G networks, hardware vendors are starting to miniaturize components associated with private 5G networks. This creates lucrative growth opportunities for the personal 5G network market. For instance, in February 2022, HPE launched a 5G-in-a-box system. According to HPE, use cases for this system include shipping, oil & gas, and military applications.

Based on industry verticals, the manufacturing industry is the leading segment and is expected to make the most significant contribution to the private 5G network market. Over the forecast period, market growth in this segment is expected to be mainly fueled by the emergence of Industry 4.0. Manufacturers are investing in 5G and IoT to enhance their competitiveness and achieve much-needed gains in profitability and efficiency. The 5G network has helped manufacturers to build smart factories with the incorporation of technologies such as automation, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Thus, many manufacturers are moving towards private 5G networks to generate new revenue streams.

Regional Analysis

North America held a dominant position and is predicted to dominate during the forecast period in the private 5G network market due to increased spending on developing private 5G network infrastructure by significant service providers such as Verizon Communications and AT&T Inc.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to growing investment in the development of automated factories and the acquisition of a 5G spectrum among countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.45 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 41.80 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 1.80 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 49.7% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corp., Samsung, ZTE Corp., Deutsche Telekom, Juniper Networks, AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications, Altiostar, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mavenir, BT Group, and Others Key Segment By Component, Frequency, Spectrum, Industry Vertical, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research.

Key Players:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia Corp.

Samsung

ZTE Corp.

Deutsche Telekom

Juniper Networks

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications

Altiostar

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Mavenir

BT Group

Others

Recent Developments.

In May 2022, BT Group plc, a British multinational telecommunications holding company announced a multi-million-pound partnership with Ericsson to provide commercial 5G private networks for the UK market.

Segments covered in the report:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Frequency

Sub-6 GHz

mmWave

By Spectrum

Licensed

Unlicensed/Shared

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Defense

Enterprises & Campus

Mining

Healthcare/Hospitals

Oil & Gas

Retail

Agriculture

Smart Cities

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Private 5G Network Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Private 5G Network Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Private 5G Network Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Private 5G Network Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Private 5G Network Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Private 5G Network Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Private 5G Network Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Private 5G Network Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Private 5G Network Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Private 5G Network Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Private 5G Network Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Private 5G Network Market Report

Private 5G Network Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Private 5G Network Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Private 5G Network Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Private 5G Network Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Private 5G Network market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Private 5G Network market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Private 5G Network market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Private 5G Network market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Private 5G Network industry.

Managers in the Private 5G Network sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Private 5G Network market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Private 5G Network products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

