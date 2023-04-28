Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the allotment and issue of 4,038,321 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 51.9p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the interim dividend of 1.3p per share, payable on 28 April 2023.

An application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 12 May 2023.

The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 51.9p:

No. of Shares Current Holding Percentage of Issued Share Capital Murray Steele

PCA of Murray Steele 7, 881

2,261 415,104 0.06 Claire Finn 506 20,711 0.003

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 676,290,327. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.





