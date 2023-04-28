Innofactor Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Sami Ensio

Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on April 28, 2023, at 20:15 Finnish time

Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions 
____________________________________________ 
Person subject to the notification requirement 
Name: Sami Ensio 
Position: Chief Executive Officer 
 Issuer: Innofactor Oyj 
LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835 
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
Reference number: 30077/4/4 

____________________________________________ 
Transaction date: 2023-04-27 
Outside a trading venue 
Instrument type: SHARE 
ISIN: FI0009007637 
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE  

Transaction details 
(1): Volume: 11719 Unit price: 0 EUR  

Aggregated transactions (1):  
Volume: 11719 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR 

Espoo, April 28, 2023

INNOFACTOR PLC

Eija Theis, General Counsel

Innofactor
