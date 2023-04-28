UK Last Mile Delivery Market Will Attain Revenue Worth US$35.3 Bn in 2029, Says Fairfield Market Research

London, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ecommerce DB report says the UK houses the 4th largest e-Commerce industry, which has taken the UK’s parcel shipment volumes in excess of 4 million till the year 2021. While the pandemic has worked dramatically for the already thriving logistics and delivery service sectors, drastically increased significance of the vendors handling final mile deliveries gave the country’s last mile delivery market a shot in the arm.

A recently released report of Fairfield Market Research says the UK last mile delivery market will witness robust growth over the upcoming years, and the post-pandemic transformation of industry dynamics will play a vital role in shaping last mile delivery industry of the UK. “Up from the revenue worth US$18.3 Bn attained in the year 2022, the UK last mile delivery market size is forecast to reach past US$35.3 Bn by the end of 2029,” states the analyst.

Key Research Insights

Between the years of forecast, 2022 and 2029, the market is poised to demonstrate a strong growth outlook at a CAGR of 9.8%

The FMCG sector generates the maximum demand for last mile delivery services and solutions in the UK

Dry goods continue to represent the leading cargo type category with more than 75% share of the total market pie

By services type, B2C is likely to be the spearheading segment

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

As per the insights drawn in the report, the FMCG segment will continue to be the top performing category as demand for doorstep delivery of several consumer goods has skyrocketed recently, especially since the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the cargo type, dry goods continue to generate the maximum demand for last mile delivery solutions across the UK. Dry goods currently account for over 75% share of the overall revenue of the UK last mile delivery market. In terms of service type, the B2C segment remains the largest category in the market, marks the report.

Key Report Highlights

The UK’s local players have made it a point to raise dependency on electric delivery vehicles, cargo bikes, and e-vans

The out-of-home food trend retains its pace across the UK, which is more recently receiving tailwinds from the expanding takeaway and home delivery culture

With soaring popularity of doorstep delivery services, the UK last mile delivery market is all set to rise high in the next few years.





Insights into Regional Analysis

The report findings after a detailed analysis of the cities performing notably in the UK’s last mile delivery space reveal London’s dominance. The city represents the final mile hotspot of the country and witnesses a consistently growing activity in both the logistics and e-Commerce sectors. Following London, Kensington and Chelsea, Leicester, Westminster, Ashfield and Staffordshire, Northampton, South Bucks, Elmbridge, and Coventry have been highlighted in the report as the next lucrative pockets for the UK’s last mile delivery service providers.

Key Market Players

In addition to the top five revenue contributors, i.e., Amazon, FedEx, Royal Mail, DHL, and DPD Group, some other prominent players have been subject to a thorough strategic analysis as a part of the report’s competitive analysis section. The other companies include CitySprint, Yodel, Deliveroo, and UPS.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Market Size in 2022 US$18.3 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2029 US$35.3 Bn CAGR 9.8% Key Players Amazon, FedEx, Royal Mail, DHL, DPD Group, CitySprint, Yodel, Deliveroo, and UPS

UK Last Mile Delivery Market is Segmented as Below:

By Vehicle Type Coverage

Two Wheelers

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Drones

By Delivery Type Coverage

Regular

Same Day / Fast

By Service Type Coverage

B2B

B2C

C2C





By Topography Coverage

Tier 1 Metros

Tier 2

Tier 3

Rural

By Cargo Type

Dry Goods

Postal Goods

Liquid Goods





By End-user Industry

Chemical

Pharma & Healthcare

FMCG

Hi-Tech Products

Food & Beverages

Misc.

Leading Companies

Amazon

FedEx

DPD Group

UPS

International Distributions Services plc

Deutsche Post DHL

Yodel

Evri

CitySprint (UK) Ltd.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

USPS

CEVA Logistics

Deliveroo





