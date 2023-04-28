TeamHealth honors healthcare heroes at 2023 National Medical Leadership Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeamHealth clinicians and administrators from across the United States gathered at the 2023 National Medical Leadership Conference for the first time since 2019 and honored individuals for exemplary care delivery to patients when they need it the most. TeamHealth honored award recipients for the Dr. Gar LaSalle Medical Director of the Year; Advanced Practice Clinician of the Year; Compass Award; Amazing Save Award; Above and Beyond Award; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award; and the inaugural Clinician Scientist Award, named in honor of Dr. David Hogan.



“This year’s award recipients were recognized for exceptional clinical skills, working calmly under pressure, their commitment to patient-centered care, or for advancing diversity, equity and inclusion at TeamHealth. The winner in each category was nominated by their peers and selected by a panel of judges. Please join me in congratulating this group of dedicated clinicians who truly distinguished themselves in their efforts, often in very challenging circumstances,” said Leif Murphy, CEO of TeamHealth.

Amazing Save Award

Dr. Arun Malhotra, emergency medicine physician, Dr. Max Baumgardner, facility medical director, and Kathleen Galleta, RN, at AdventHealth Lake Mary Off-site Emergency Department, were awarded the Amazing Save Award for demonstrating outstanding and selfless care in response to a mass casualty event. Dr. Malhotra led a small team that excelled under pressure and promptly provided care for seven simultaneous critically injured patients. Dr. Malhotra, Dr. Baumgardner, Kathleen, and the team were prepared and resilient in an unthinkable situation.

Above and Beyond Award

Dr. Gabriel Alejandro Lopez Vega, hospitalist at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, was awarded the Above and Beyond Award for excellent care that transcends medical delivery. Dr. Lopez was serving a terminally ill patient who loved and played guitar, and he searched the hospital for a guitar to play music with his patient and bring them joy in the midst of their difficult circumstance.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award

Brian S. Brown, senior clinical practice manager, Midwest Region, Post-Acute Care, was awarded the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award for his tireless commitment to advance DEI within TeamHealth and beyond. Brian serves on the TeamHealth Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and was instrumental in establishing the newly launched Black Cultural Resource Group.

Below is the full list of 2023 award recipients.

Dr. Gar LaSalle Medical Directors of the Year

Dr. Gar LaSalle Medical Director of the Year, Anesthesiology Pia V. Lippincott, MD, Paris Regional Health in Paris, Texas

Dr. Gar LaSalle Medical Director of the Year, Emergency Medicine Janie Sanders, MD, Texas Health Frisco in Frisco, Texas

Dr. Gar LaSalle Medical Director of the Year, Hospital Medicine Mir Ali Sadat, MD, HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood in Kingwood, Texas

Dr. Gar LaSalle Medical Director of the Year, Hospital Specialty Services Charles Adamczyk, MD, Memorial Hospital Miramar in Miramar, Florida

Dr. Gar LaSalle Medical Director of the Year, Post-Acute Care Susan Kirchdoerffer, DO, Center at Eden Hill in Dover, Delaware



Advanced Practice Clinicians of the Year

Advanced Practice Clinician of the Year, Ambulatory Care Jennifer Light, PA-C, East Tennessee Children's Hospital Urgent Care in Knoxville, Tennessee

Advanced Practice Clinician of the Year, Anesthesiology Andrew Funkhouser, CRNA, Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois

Advanced Practice Clinician of the Year, Emergency Medicine Jessie Balcom, NP, Banner Payson Medical Center in Payson, Arizona

Advanced Practice Clinician of the Year, Hospital Medicine Rebecca Kuprys, APRN, Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill and Fort Mill, South Carolina

Advanced Practice Clinician of the Year, Hospital Specialty Services Katie A. Moore, AG-ACNP, Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Charlton, Texas

Advanced Practice Clinician of the Year, Post-Acute Care Paul Hodgeman, RPA-C, New Hartford, New York

Advanced Practice Clinician of the Year, VirtualCare George VanDenburg, APRN-BC, Lead APC



Additional Awards

Compass Award Shannon Wendland, Vice President of Operations, Northeast Group

Amazing Save Award Arun Malhotra, MD, AdventHealth Lake Mary Off-site Emergency Department in Lake Mary, Florida Max Baumgardner, DO, FACEP, AdventHealth Lake Mary Off-site Emergency Department in Lake Mary, Florida Kathleen Galleta, RN, AdventHealth Lake Mary Off-site Emergency Department in Lake Mary, Florida

Amazing Save Award Honorable Mention Thomas A. Schaeffer, MD, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center in Midlothian, Texas Jon-Paul Cloutier, PA-C, Abrazo Arrowhead in Glendale, Arizona Doug Finefrock, DO, CPE, Griffin Health in Derby, Connecticut

Above and Beyond Award Gabriel Alejandro Lopez Vega, MD, AdventHealth Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, Florida

Above and Beyond Award Honorable Mention Ryan Bachman, DO, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center in Mansfield, Texas Andrew Bushnell, MD, MBA, FACEP, Rome Health in Rome, New York

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award Brian S. Brown, Senior Clinical Practice Manager, Midwest Region, Post-Acute Care

Dr. David Hogan Clinician Scientist Award David E. Hogan, DO, MPH, FACEP, Vice President of Education Development and Chair of TeamHealth Emerging Infectious Disease Taskforce





